These Are The Top Interior Design Trends For This Year, In Case You Want To Revamp Your Home For A Fresh Chapter

brizmaker - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Now that the new year is in full swing, the final remnants of holiday decorations have been safely tucked away in storage, and you’re probably ready to revamp your home for a fresh chapter.

As we look forward to longer days and warmer weather, transform your living space to fit this new era. Here are some of the top interior design trends for 2025, from mixed metal fixtures to earth-tone neutrals and even more maximalism.

Mixed Metals

Growing up, were you ever told not to pair gold and silver jewelry together? This year, the former taboo is totally on trend, particularly for home fixtures.

Whether you want to switch up your lighting, cabinetry, or bathroom fixtures, mixing metals is a surefire way to provide more contrast and visual interest to a room. So, don’t be afraid to combine bronze with black or even nickel with brass.

Some people might view mixing metals as characteristic of industrial decor. Even in more neutral spaces, though, it can be done subtly and add an unexpected air of elegance.

Textured Walls

Textured walls are also taking center stage in 2025 as people seek to infuse more warmth and character into their homes. You can move beyond flat, painted surfaces and use textured finishes like lime wash, plaster, or wallpapers for additional depth and personality.

By embracing visual and tactile appeal, this trend creates a cozy ambiance that complements both modern and traditional design styles. You can have fun experimenting with different combinations, too.

brizmaker – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

For instance, try making a bold statement with wood paneling. Or, go for a soft, rustic feel with a neutral lime wash.

Sustainable Statement Pieces

It should come as no surprise that sustainability continues to shape the future of interior design, emphasizing style and environmental responsibility. Homeowners and designers alike are embracing materials that are eco-friendly, durable, and non-toxic.

From vegan leathers to reclaimed wood, the focus is on creating lasting designs that minimize waste while maximizing impact.

This year will also bring a renewed appreciation for antiques, handmade artisan goods, and one-of-a-kind pieces. Incorporating repurposed or vintage items not only reduces our environmental impact but also adds a layer of history to your space.

Earth-Tone Neutrals

When it comes to interior color palettes, earthy neutrals are defining 2025. Shades like terracotta, sage, and ochre create a grounded aesthetic and a sense of tranquility.

The true beauty of earth-tone neutrals, though, lies in their versatility. You can use these hues as a backdrop or as statement accents. Either way, the tones harmonize with a range of styles, from minimalist to bohemian.

Plus, pairing them with natural materials like stone, wood, or woven textures can also help you achieve an even more cohesive look that feels simultaneously timeless and refreshingly modern.

Organic Silhouettes

In recent years, many homeowners have been moving away from harsh, geometric lines in favor of more organic silhouettes. Now, curved edges are having an even bigger moment, and they’re being paired with scalloped edges.

When put together, these elements create a free-flowing aesthetic that can easily soften any space. To incorporate this trend into your home, look for wavy lamps, curved sofa chairs, rounded coffee tables, and arched accessories.

Maximalism

Last but certainly not least is maximalism, a rebellion against the “millennial gray” trend that rose to popularity in the 2010s. With bold colors, complex patterns, and a mix of textures, maximalism creates spaces that are undeniably rich and moody.

However, that doesn’t mean you should go out and buy a ton of brand-new decor pieces for your home. Instead, start simple with a neutral foundation to provide balance. Then, gradually build layers of color, pattern, and texture that speak to your personal style and celebrate your individuality.

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek