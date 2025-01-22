Just One Day Before She Passed Away From Cancer, She Got To See Her Daughter Try On Wedding Dresses

Vasil - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Following a five-year battle against cancer, “Nanny 911” star and mother of six Deborah Finck passed away. But, just one day before she died, Deborah got to watch her daughter, Katerina Finck, try on wedding dresses.

After Deborah was diagnosed with leiomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer, she began sharing her cancer story on social media.

Between Instagram and TikTok, she amassed over 895,000 followers who kept up with her journey and appreciated her enduring positivity.

This month, Katerina also took to Instagram on her own account @beanieandkaterina to share the heartfelt experience she’d arranged for herself and her mother.

With help from Wedding Embassy, a bridal boutique based in Connecticut, Katerina was able to try on wedding dresses for her mom in the comfort of their family home.

During her recap video, posted on January 12, Katerina clarified how even though she has a boyfriend who she thinks will be “the one,” she won’t actually be tying the knot anytime soon.

“Just to preface, I am not engaged. However, my mom is sick. She has stage 4 cancer, and so I wanted to try on dresses in front of her so that I had that moment of going wedding dress shopping with her,” she detailed.

Wedding Embassy delivered the gowns to the Finck house, and Katerina tried on around 10 different dresses for Deborah, who was in hospice care during the end of her life. Katerina called the memory “everything she could ever dream of,” and it was the final wedding gown that really blew her away.

“The last dress was the dress that I absolutely fell in love with. I actually cried because I just felt like a bride, you know? I didn’t think I’d have that feeling, to be honest,” Katerina admitted.

Vasil – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Deborah sat beside her daughter, smiling and listening as Katerina recalled their mother-daughter experience.

“It was just so special, and I’m so happy I got to make those memories with mom,” Katerina said, to which Deborah responded, “Me too.” The mom of six confirmed that she adored the dress her daughter fell in love with.

Katerina also shared another Instagram video, which included footage of the gowns she tried on and Deborah’s reactions to them. She opted not to reveal the dress she ultimately settled on.

As for Deborah, she recorded her own TikTok recap once the Wedding Embassy representative left their home. She spoke about how happy the experience made her and showed off the gowns Katerina didn’t choose. Then, Deborah ended the TikTok with a meaningful message to her daughter, her “last baby girl.”

“I love you, Kat. Mommy will always be there with you, I promise. No matter where I am. And I’m glad you shared this day with me. I love you so much. Have a wonderful wedding day,” she said before blowing a kiss to the camera.

Sadly, the very next day, Deborah passed away. Katerina announced her mother’s death on January 14.

“To my mommy, my best friend, my sunshine: thank you for everything you’ve done for me. You were the most beautiful mother and the best mommy anyone could ever ask for. You taught me strength, courage, bravery, and what it means to truly love and never give up,” she wrote on Instagram.

“You believed in me, stood by me, and showed me the meaning of unconditional love. You will always be remembered, never replaced. You were the sunshine of my life, and every time I see a sunflower, I will know you are here with me.”

