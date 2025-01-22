She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Coughed So Hard He Soiled His Pants

The other day, TikToker Andi (@chickitendiandi), a 40-year-old woman, went on a date with a 41-year-old man at a sports bar.

The date didn’t get off to the best start, as Andi was forced to overlook the fact that he kept burping while drinking his beer. But they did have some stuff in common and were able to hold a conversation.

Then, he launched into a coughing fit. In the middle of the coughing fit, he needed to blow his nose. So, he proceeded to grab one of the little cocktail napkins and blow his nose at the table right in front of her.

He ended up using six or seven of the napkins. They were bunched up in a large pile on the table. Andi could see the substances from his nose smeared onto the napkins.

She excused herself to use the restroom and gathered up the courage to confront him about cleaning up the pile of snot-filled napkins.

As she was returning to their table, he frantically ran toward her, saying that it was now his turn to use the restroom.

He was gone for a long period of time. When he came back, he leaned across the table in a very self-assured manner and made a remark about how well the date was going.

He also felt confident enough to tell her that while she was in the restroom, he coughed so hard that he soiled his pants, which is why he was in such a rush to reach the restroom.

That was why he was gone for so long. He had to rip his underwear off, clean himself up, and throw the underwear in the trash.

Finally, they paid the bill and left. Afterward, he texted her about what a success the date had been. Andi messaged him back, saying that there wasn’t really a physical connection between them.

She also told him that she was taken aback by his lack of table manners and poor first-date etiquette.

He replied back, asking her how he could do better. She advised him not to blow his nose at the table and to refrain from discussing bathroom-related topics in front of women.

As a grown adult, you would think this is common sense, but apparently not. Hopefully, Andi will have better luck with dating in 2025.

