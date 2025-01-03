She’s Planning On Using Her Husband For Money Instead Of Leaving Him After She Found Out That He’s Cheating Again

Oleksandr - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Nine years ago, this 28-year-old woman married her 29-year-old husband, and they have been together for a decade in total.

Recently, her husband was asleep, and she was trying to help him apply for a job. While she was applying, she had to go into his phone to fetch a code, and then she discovered a bunch of text messages between her husband and some strange woman.

Her curiosity won, and she went through the texts. She found out that this woman was also sending pictures to her husband.

“Now for info, 7 years ago, I caught my husband trying to arrange hookups with other women, but he swore up and down that he never actually did, and- after a good amount of time and some phone restrictions- we reconciled and moved on,” she explained.

“Naturally, finding this filled me with dread, and I went through his phone and found recent chats and pictures and even found him offering to pay women for more pictures.”

She was crushed to find out about what her husband has been up to behind her back, as she thought his cheating ways were well in the past.

She is currently disabled and unable to hold down a job. She is trying to get approved for disability, but that’s pretty difficult to do, and she is waiting to be able to get some money from that.

She was not physically disabled back when she first began seeing her husband, though she did struggle with PTSD, anxiety, borderline personality disorder, and depression, which her husband was aware of.

But back in 2019, she suffered from an accident at work and had to undergo multiple surgeries on her spine. She then was diagnosed with a TBI from a concussion, a heart condition, and found out that the disks in her spine were literally disintegrating.

Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She and her husband have three kids together, who are eight, three, and six-months-old. Her husband is the breadwinner, and she’s in charge of their finances.

Her husband never looks into their bank accounts, so she’s planning on using him for money instead of leaving him in light of his cheating.

She could easily stock some money away for a long time without her husband even knowing, and that would give her a nice nest egg to finally walk away from her husband.

Her husband has his CDL license, and he’s looking at taking a role in that industry again, as the pay is great. So if he does, he will be gone for most of the year.

“So I could probably suck it up for every weekend or holiday or whenever he’s home for the financial security, and maybe we could even work through this, IDK,” she said.

“I love him, but obviously, he doesn’t love me as much. I know I’d have zero luck in trying to find someone new, tempting as that is- between being overweight and the kids.”

She’s left wondering if it’s wrong of her to want to use her husband for the financial security he comes with instead of filing for divorce.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read