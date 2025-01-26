The Symbolism Behind Roses And What Each Color Means

Ev Thomas - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Often referred to as “the queen of flowers,” the rose has captivated the hearts and minds of millions for centuries.

Along with its timeless beauty and distinct fragrance, this beloved bloom also carries profound meanings that make it a staple for some of life’s most cherished moments, like birthdays, anniversaries, Mother’s Day, and Valentine’s Day.

Roses have a long history, too, with fossil records showing their presence in Europe, Asia, and North America as far back as 30 million years.

They were first cultivated in southern China around 500 to 400 BC and have since evolved into hybrids, with Modern Roses being the most popular variety today.

But while this flower type is typically adored by everyone, choosing the perfect bouquet for a friend, family member, or partner may not always be that straightforward. It helps to know what roses symbolize overall, as well as the meanings that each individual color holds.

Rose Symbolism

It’s important to note that, depending on the culture, what roses represent can vary. Nonetheless, it’s undeniable that this bloom has become perhaps the most iconic symbol of love.

In Greek mythology, it was closely tied to Aphrodite, the goddess of love, and this connection was echoed in Roman mythology with Venus.

The rose’s association with romance has made it an emblem of love for centuries, appearing in countless passionate literary works.

Additionally, this flower has come to symbolize power and holds military significance. During the War of the Roses in fifteenth-century England, for instance, the conflict was fought between two rival factions: the House of York and the House of Lancaster. The former was represented by the white rose, while the latter used the red rose as its emblem.

Roses can even signify secrecy as well. The phrase “sub rosa,” which means “under the roses,” has long been linked with secrecy and dates back to ancient Greek and Roman mythology. It’s said that Harpocrates, the god of silence, was given a rose to help him keep the gods’ secrets.

This relationship with secrecy led to the tradition of discussing confidential matters under rose-adorned ceilings both in religious and military settings.

So, over time, the rose morphed into a symbol of confidentiality, which is why it’s commonly featured in the design of meeting rooms and banquet halls.

Specific Hues Hold Different Meanings

Given that roses are grown in a wide range of colors, each distinct hue has come to hold unique meanings, too.

Of course, red roses are known to represent love, passion, and romance. Deeper reds are linked to longing for commitment and lasting love; meanwhile, lighter red roses tend to indicate fiery desire.

Pink roses, on the other hand, are frequently gifted as a way to show appreciation for someone who’s helped or inspired you. Peach roses are another symbol of gratitude.

Purple roses are among the rarest, so they symbolize love at first sight. Their scarcity back in the day also meant they were often reserved for royalty.

Next, white roses are said to signify grace and purity, so it makes sense why they’re often chosen for wedding bouquets. Pure white blooms stand for enduring loyalty and new love, and ivory hues can carry a more platonic meaning.

Like ivory roses, yellow roses are another way to celebrate friendship, as they represent happiness and warmth.

They were actually once associated with jealousy during the Victorian Era, but these negative connotations have faded, and today, they’re viewed as motifs of joy.

Last but not least are black roses, which carry a complex symbolism. Traditionally, these blooms were linked with death, reflecting loss and the passage of time.

However, they’ve taken on other meanings in modern times and sometimes signify transformation by acknowledging the closing of one chapter and the hopeful beginning of a new one.

