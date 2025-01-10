These Orange Dwarf Crocodiles Live Deep in A Cave, And Scientists Believe They Are Morphing Into A New Species

Milan - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual crocodile

A population of orange dwarf crocodiles lives deep within Gabon’s Abanda cave system, and scientists believe they are morphing into a new species.

These reptiles live in complete darkness, feed on bats and cave crickets, and swim in pools of guano (bat poop).

Their unique habitat has caused their skin to turn orange. They are proof of nature’s ability to adapt under harsh conditions.

The Abanda cave crocodiles (Osteolaemus tetraspis) were first discovered in 2008 and studied in-depth in 2010.

They display behaviors and possess characteristics that are unseen in their forest-dwelling relatives. Their diet of bats and crickets is also very different from their counterparts on land, which eat fish and crustaceans.

Abanda cave crocodiles lay their eggs near the cave entrances. Once the babies hatch, they will make their way into the depths of the dark, warm caves. After they mature, they are rarely seen outside of the caves again.

It is unknown how many crocodiles live in these caves or when they embraced this reclusive lifestyle, but they have probably been down there for thousands of years.

The orange skin of the adult crocodiles is due to chemical bleaching from swimming in bat guano, which is rich in urea, for prolonged periods of time.

Genetic analysis of the crocodiles suggests that they may be in the process of evolving into a new species. Researchers found a haplotype (a group of specific DNA variants inherited from a parent) in the cave crocodiles that were not present in the forest population.

“The [crocodiles in the] caves of Abanda stand out as an isolated genetic group,” said Richard Oslisly, a co-author of the study and a researcher at France’s Institute of Research for Development.

The isolation and limited gene pool of the cave crocodiles are driving their evolutionary changes. In these crocodiles, the process of genetic mutation may have started thousands of years ago.

Over the course of many generations, they were able to develop physical features and behavioral traits that helped them thrive in the cave’s extreme environment. The availability of prey and lack of predators have also given them an edge in survival.

“As a result of that isolation and the fact that few individuals come in or go out, they’re in the process of [becoming] a new species,” said Matthew Shirley, the lead author of the study and a conservation biologist from Florida International University.

“Whether that happens soon or not is anyone’s guess.”

Experts are concerned about their isolated population and how that will affect their genetic diversity. According to National Geographic, inbreeding can lead to defects and disease.

However, the researchers think that occasional arrivals of other crocodiles from the outside will maintain genetic health.