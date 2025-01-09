This Rare Medieval Grave Found In Hungary Contains A Woman Buried With Weapons

In a 10th-century cemetery located in Hajdú-Bihar county, Hungary, there lie more than 260 graves. One of the burials, referred to as No. 63, stands out from the rest. The unique burial dates back over 1,000 years ago.

The individual was buried with various grave goods, including jewelry usually associated with females and archery equipment typically linked to males.

A team of researchers examined the burial in order to learn more about the gender and the lifestyle of the deceased.

The skeletal remains recovered from the grave were in poor condition, which made it a challenge to determine whether the individual was male or female. But the team was able to conclude that the skeleton likely belonged to an adult female.

Previously, male burials with jewelry had been recorded, but it is the first case of a female burial with weaponry across all cemeteries from the 10th century in the Carpathian Basin, a large region in central Europe.

The region has connections to Hungarian history because the Magyar tribes settled there during the late 9th century. Eventually, their settlement developed into the Christian Hungarian Kingdom in the 10th and 11th centuries.

Among the archaeological record, female burials with weapons are considered to be rare. Sometimes, these burials are labeled as cases of “warrior women.” However, the researchers of the latest study caution that such interpretations should be made with extreme care.

“Although there are many legends and tales related to this topic, the number of scientifically validated archaeological cases remains limited,” wrote the authors of the study.

“Interpreting such a case necessitates an interdisciplinary approach and a comprehensive evaluation of the available evidence, particularly regarding the sex and potential lifestyle of the deceased.”

Grave No. 63 also contained a silver hair ring, a string of beads, an arrowhead, iron fragments that were once part of a quiver, and a piece of antler that formed part of a bow.

The study authors believe that social/economic status and lifestyle could have influenced burial practices and what grave goods were included.

The burial customs for the female individual resemble the burials of her male counterparts in the cemetery. Additionally, analysis of her bones indicates that she may have participated in regular physical activity throughout her life.

Identifying her possible occupation poses a problem, though. The question of whether the burial can be considered that of a “warrior woman” has still been left unanswered.

“First, the term ‘warrior’ involves specific aspects on social and legal levels for which sources other than archaeological and anthropological are also required for identification, but no written data are available concerning warrior women among the Magyars in the 10th century,” wrote the authors.

“Additionally, the origin and symbolic significance of the artifacts—whether they were the personal items of the deceased or gifts from the community—remain unclear.”

The study was published in the open-access journal PLOS One.

