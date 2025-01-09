She Might Have To Drop Out Of Medical School Over The Gross Website Her Ex Made, Pretending To Be Her

For four years, this 24-year-old woman dated her ex-boyfriend, who is her age. They split up when her brother passed away, and her ex said he would not come to the hospital to offer her support.

She responded that she never wanted to speak to her ex again, and they haven’t said a word to one another since.

“It was bizarre and obviously traumatic because I desperately wanted to talk to him, but he terrified me that day – it was so out of character,” she explained.

“Nine months later, I find out that someone bought my name as a domain name and created a website and pretended to be me. The website was covered with black and white photos of me with my eyes blacked out and had 8 blog posts.”

“Each of the posts was disgusting, terrifying, and inappropriate. The worst part is that they are really well-written, which makes them seem more real. So basically, the semi-realistic website was impersonating me and making me look like a disgusting sociopath and terrible person.”

The domain name of the website is literally her name, so when you Google her, it is right there in your face as the first thing on the list of results.

She is in medical school right now, and her dream is to be a doctor one day. One of her mentors came across this gross website impersonating her and showed her school’s administration.

The website could jeopardize her ability to be a doctor, and she’s not sure what on earth she can do to try to make it go away.

“Now, it is threatening my position in medical school and makes residency almost impossible. Therefore, they told me I need to prove that it is him and not me,” she added.

She knows her ex is behind the website, even though he purchased the domain name through a proxy, so she cannot prove it’s him that way.

She also just learned that he’s been logging into her iCloud through his computer, so he has access to all of her photos, emails, social media posts, and texts she’s created since they split.

She believes he must have seen some of her text messages, which set him off and caused him to go on this campaign of revenge.

As soon as she saw that, she took his access away. She even attempted to contact him about it, but he’s not getting back to her.

“I filed a police report and went in to try to talk with a detective numerous times, but they won’t even assign a detective to work on my case, and I can’t hire a lawyer because I am barely surviving on my loans as is,” she continued.

“I feel stuck, and I don’t want to be. I just can’t let this boy ruin everything I’ve worked so hard for, so I am trying to take a few steps on my own… Does anyone have any advice? With the computer/law stuff, but also advice on how to move forward with all of these heavy, intense abandonment and trust problems he has given me?”

“I thought I was going to marry him… I still love him… he was my best friend. We spent every day together. And then he disappeared. I will never understand why he treated me this way.”

