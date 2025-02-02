A Luxurious Private Spa Was Unearthed In Pompeii, And It Was Clearly Used To Impress Guests

dbvirago - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

In Pompeii, a private thermal bath complex was unearthed at what was once a lavish home likely owned by an elite resident of the ancient city. It may be one of the largest discoveries of its kind to date.

The fancy, well-preserved spa is located in a grand household in Regio IX, a large district at the city’s center. The owner of the complex would have hosted big gatherings and invited guests for a soak in the baths before dining for an extravagant meal.

“We have here perhaps the largest thermal complex in a private house in Pompeii,” said Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park.

“It was an opportunity to show the wealth in which they lived and also to have a nice thermal treatment.”

Based on the size of the home, researchers believe it was owned by an individual of high status in the community.

The bath could fit up to 30 people and was probably used to impress guests. The complex contains three rooms that were heated to various temperatures.

People would rub oil on their skin in the tepidarium and then immerse themselves in warm water. Afterward, they would move to the frigidarium and take a plunge in cold water. Additionally, they were able to access an apodyterium, or a changing room with an intricate mosaic floor.

This level of luxury was not able to be achieved by everyone. There were a number of reasons that the owner may have invited guests to the bath complex, including the closing of business deals, gaining votes for politicians, and organizing team-building activities like companies would do today.

For two years, archaeologists have been excavating the elaborate household. They found large clay pots used to transport wine or oil.

dbvirago – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

They also uncovered the remains of two victims over the summer. One of them was a woman between the ages of 35 and 50, while the other was a young man in his teens or early 20s.

The pair had attempted to shelter themselves in a small room, but the volcanic ash and gas took their lives in a most violent manner. The man died beneath a fallen wall, and the woman was found curled up on a bed.

According to Sophie Hay, an archaeologist at Pompeii, the pyroclastic flow of Mount Vesuvius came along the street and caused a wall to collapse. The volcano erupted in 79 C.E., wreaking havoc on the citizens of Pompeii.

The thermal baths are also connected to a banquet room adorned with detailed frescoes. The colorful artworks portray mythological characters related to the Trojan War.

Excavations at the complex likely will not resume anytime soon. After the site is restored, it will eventually be opened up to the public.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan