Her Husband Admitted He’s Losing His Attraction To Her Because She Only Wears Black Clothing And He Prefers Colors Now

Taranukhin Alex - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

I’m the kind of person whose style revolves around the color black because it’s effortless and elegant, and should you spill something on yourself, you’re covered (the same cannot be said for lighter shades of clothing).

Then you have the iconic little black dress – it’s become something of a classy uniform. If you don’t know what to wear, you can’t go wrong with a black dress. It’s one of the only things you can buy that will never let you down!

This 39-year-old woman is also a black clothing fan, and honestly, she doesn’t have anything else in her closet. Fifteen years ago, she met her husband, who is the same age as her, and they got hitched a decade ago.

From the moment she met her husband, she didn’t hide that she only wears black colored clothing. She isn’t emo, she isn’t goth (not that she finds anything wrong with alternative ways of dressing yourself) – she just simply prefers black.

She dislikes wearing colors, and she’s been like that ever since she was little. She usually wears jeans and pairs them with a pretty top, or she will put on skirts or dresses. As for her makeup, she errs on the neutral side of things.

But lately, her husband has been making passive-aggressive remarks about her style. He said to her over the summer he couldn’t believe she was still only wearing black in the warm weather.

Then, when her friend had her wedding, her husband wanted to know why she wasn’t wearing something more eye-catching.

Yesterday evening, she confronted her husband and wanted to know why he was all of a sudden so against her clothing, and this came about after he commented on her nightgown.

Her husband responded that he wanted her to elevate her wardrobe, so she asked him to clarify, and he said that meant wearing more girly clothing like floral patterns and pops of colors.

Taranukhin Alex – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I told him straight that a) I’m not a girl I’m a woman, and b) I’ve been like this since he met me; I haven’t changed, and I always take pride in my appearance so I won’t be changing now because I’m happy with how I dress, black is my happy color!” she exclaimed.

“He said he was losing attraction to me because he wants more of a soft, colorful aesthetic now. That [made me angry], and admittedly, I snapped and told him that if his attraction to me after 15 years has boiled down to the color of my PJs, we have bigger issues than my wardrobe.”

“And now he’s not talking to me. And I’m completely lost as to what to do about this because it’s just so weird to me. I know I shouldn’t have snapped at him, but I don’t want to change myself for anyone, let alone someone who was plenty accepting of me for this long. But I also don’t want to lose my marriage over clothing, and I don’t want to constantly be at war over this.”

She’s left wondering how she can communicate to her husband that she has no interest in switching up her style now, and she would like to convey to him how hurtful he’s being.

That being said, she’s curious if she should do what he says in order to keep the peace. What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski