A Pair Of Metal Detectorists Found A Roman Sword In Poland Amidst The Dense Forests

Lazy_Bear - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Amidst the dense forests of the Kraków-Częstochawa Upland in southern Poland, a pair of metal detectorists searching for relics from World War II stumbled upon a Roman sword dating back almost 2,000 years ago.

The metal detectorists Rafal Proszowski and Mariusz Lampa reported the discovery to local authorities. Experts from the Częstochawa Museum secured the sword for analysis and preservation.

According to experts, the sword was a rare and valuable find. Both Proszowski and Lampa were surprised to have uncovered such an ancient artifact.

In addition, they came across other artifacts, including an axe and well-preserved spurs from the Middle Ages.

They confirmed that the sword dated back to the 3rd or 4th century C.E. and believed it was an ancient spatha sword, a type of long, straight weapon that was used by Celtic auxiliaries in the Roman army during the 1st century C.E. By the 3rd century C.E., it became common in the Roman infantry.

The Roman cavalry also used a version of it. Theirs featured a rounded tip that was supposed to help prevent the rider’s foot or horse from accidental injury.

The blade had also been broken into three pieces, suggesting that it was buried as a funerary offering. Some of the marks on the blade indicate that it was exposed to fire, although further testing is needed for confirmation.

The practice aligns with the burial customs of the Przeworsk culture, an Iron Age society that inhabited the region of what is now Poland during the era of Roman influence between the 3rd and 5th centuries C.E.

Archaeological evidence has shown that the Przeworsk culture appeared to be influenced by the Celtic La Tène culture and nearby groups like the Vandals, with whom they have often been associated.

Lazy_Bear – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

The Przeworsk culture’s burial rituals involved cremating the deceased and depositing the ashes in urns or jars. Sometimes, the remains were accompanied by grave goods. The graves of warriors usually contained bent or broken weapons.

The Roman sword was not the first artifact to tie the Przeworsk culture to the Vandals. The Vandals were an East Germanic tribe mentioned in Roman records. They lived in modern-day Poland.

Some historians have suggested that the Vandals were actually part of a confederation of tribes called the Lugii instead of the Przeworsk culture. However, the fluid nature of ancient tribal identities makes it difficult for historians to dissect.

The Przeworsk culture began to decline in the late 5th century, coinciding with the invasion of the Huns. The collapse of the Roman world and the disruption of trade networks with other communities may have contributed to their decline as well.

The sword will undergo conservation work before being put on display in an exhibition at the town hall.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan