She Went On A Date With A Finance Bro Who Tried To Make Her Feel Poor Over Her Credit Card

Ellie, who goes by @e.mohanty on TikTok, went on a date with a finance bro who tried to make her feel poor when she pulled out her credit card at the end of their dinner.

This date happened a few evenings ago, and this guy stood out to Ellie since there are not that many finance bros in her neck of the woods. Mainly, there are a lot of military men where Ellie lives.

“He’s kind of mansplaining me at first. Eventually, we stop talking about his job, and we start talking about life,” Ellie explained in her video.

The night was looking up, and then it came time to pay for the bill. Finance bro whipped out a gold American Express credit card while Ellie pulled out her platinum one.

“I will always offer to pay. If you take me up on it, like completely, no, you’re not getting a second date,” Ellie added.

“If you let us split it, kind of annoying, ’cause you asked me on a date, but whatever, ’cause I don’t not want to offer.”

Ellie likes to wait and see how men react to her offering to pay, as she thinks it tells her a lot about a man.

Ellie’s date mentioned he was happy to pay for her part of their dinner, and then he said that she would get to his level one day, so she shouldn’t worry.

Ellie was confused, and the guy said he was talking about her credit card (the platinum AmEx gives you more benefits than the gold one, as per Ellie).

“This boy just tried to tell me I was poor. He literally acted like I tried to pay with a Visa gift card,” Ellie continued.

She pointed out to the finance bro that her credit card was actually better than his, and he asked Ellie how he could get one then.

Ellie quipped back that he could start by making some more money.

Ellie felt good about telling this guy who clearly makes more money than she does to earn more after how rude he acted when she offered to help pay for their date.

“I didn’t appreciate the way he just like told me I would get to his status one day,” Ellie continued. “Bro, what? I was flabbergasted.”

“So, just needed to share. He should have been…thankful that I offered to pay and not judge my payment status.”

“What if I just pulled out my debit card? I’m still offering to pay. You’re going to really judge me right now? And the fact you have the audacity with no meaning behind it to say something to me like that.”

Ellie’s waiting to see if this guy’s deserving of a second date, and if there is, you can bet Ellie won’t be pulling out any form of payment.

