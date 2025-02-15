A Roman Soldier With A Dagger On His Back Was Found Buried Facedown By An Ancient Fortress In Spain

Balate Dorin - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

An archaeological survey was conducted during the construction of a solar farm near Almendralejo, Spain, revealing evidence of an ancient fortress and the remains of a man from the Roman era. He was buried facedown, with his feet cut off and a dagger placed on his back.

Experts think the man must have committed some kind of crime for him to have received such a dishonorable burial.

The site was initially constructed in the 3rd millennium B.C.E. and was abandoned sometime around 2450 B.C.E.

The burial dates back to the 2nd or 3rd century C.E. Other than that, there was no sign of human activity at the site. The man’s grave was discovered while archaeologists were excavating one of the fortress’s defensive ditches.

He was between 25 and 30 years old at the time of his death. He was buried with a pugio, an ancient Roman dagger, placed on his back. The pugio was still sheathed and fully intact.

The researchers believe that the man was a soldier because the placement of the dagger seemed purposeful, suggesting that he may have been executed and given a dishonorable burial for a crime, possibly of theft or desertion.

In the 2nd and 3rd centuries C.E., there was only one Roman legion in Hispania called the Legio VII Gemina. It was established in 74 C.E. and mainly provided escort and security services. So, if the man was a soldier, he must have been stationed at this legion.

Many questions about the Roman soldier remain, such as the exact cause of his death. His grave was the most interesting discovery at the site of the ancient fortress.

The Copper Age fortress, dubbed Cortijo Lobato, was built almost 5,000 years ago. It may have been used as protection for crops during a drought.

Balate Dorin – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Prior to its destruction, it had three walls, three deep ditches, 25 bastions, and a single entrance about two feet in width. It sat on top of a hill and would have offered a stunning view of the countryside.

Within the fortress, a number of objects were found, including axes, arrowheads, grinding stones, bowls, plates, and pieces of a loom. These artifacts help to paint a picture of the people who once sheltered there.

“The complex system of walls and ditches, built from both stone and earth, demonstrates careful planning that required the coordination of a large group of people,” said César M. Pérez, the director of the excavations.

“This level of organization suggests the existence of some form of hierarchy or leadership capable of overseeing a project of this scale.”

“The sophistication of the defensive design and the need for a significant workforce reinforce the idea of a structured and well-organized community.”

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan