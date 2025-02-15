Her Boyfriend Cheated, And Now He’s Rich With A Gorgeous Girl On His Arm While She’s Left Feeling Like Life Isn’t Fair

New Africa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This woman feels like she’s only ever heard stories about people who get cheated on and then are able to excel and go on to have a wonderful life regardless of the pain they have suffered.

They’re then able to make the person who was unfaithful envious, but that’s simply not how her own life has turned out after she got cheated on.

Instead, she’s the one struggling, and the man who cheated on her is the one thriving and living his best life.

It was back in eighth grade that she met her boyfriend, Elliot, and they were friends at first. They began dating in high school and throughout their first two years when they went off to college.

“He was perfect, honestly amazing. All he would do all day is spend time with me, and when he was with his friends, he’d talk about how amazing our relationship was,” he explained.

“He was tall and really good-looking, so I felt so special that he loved me. We were in love, meeting every day; we were each other’s first everything, and we had even begun discussing marriage by our 5th year of dating.”

She trusted Elliot, but one evening before she was set to take all of her extremely important final exams, he came to her in tears.

He admitted that he ended up having too much to drink and woke up without his clothes on in some girl’s bed, so he cheated.

She was devastated, and she realized she had no choice but to dump him for stabbing her in the back, and that’s just what she did.

“He kept trying — flowers, letters every day. He began sending me money (he knew I had some financial problems) and wouldn’t leave me alone, begging me to reconsider,” she said.

“But a cheater is a cheater. I stayed in bed crying for weeks, [and] bombed my final so badly it almost affected my educational status.”

“To this day (it’s been 3 years since [he] and I last spoke), anytime I see flowers or a rom-com, I get a little hurt each time.”

She did her best to put Elliot behind her. She dated other men and attempted to get over him, but it did her no good.

She saw a little bit of Elliot in every guy she met. Her life literally fell apart in the aftermath of Elliot cheating on her.

Her grades slipped, and she was barely passing her college classes. She then gave up her job as she struggled to get out of bed in the mornings.

She stopped speaking to her friends since Elliot was close to them, too. She’s lucky she even graduated, and once she did, she promptly moved back home to be with her mom and dad. At that point, she still felt as though she was grieving the love she had with Elliot.

She didn’t reach out to Elliot. She tossed out all of the photos of him. She deleted and blocked him from her phone. She deleted him from her social media profiles.

It was only a couple of months ago that she managed to turn her life around. She’s picked up a job as a waitress; she’s made a few friends.

She restarted a little business she previously had, and she’s making decent money from all of her pursuits. A week ago, she went out to grab coffee with one of her friends, who began talking about Elliot.

Her friend questioned her about her feelings regarding Elliot’s success, and she didn’t know what she was talking about. Remember, she hasn’t tried to look up Elliot, so she is unaware of what he’s doing.

Not being able to get Elliot out of her mind, she began looking into his life when she got back to her house.

“His business had taken off, and he had multiple articles written about him. His salary had grown to 7 figures, and he had a gorgeous, tiny girl on his arm,” she continued.

“HOW IS THIS FAIR?? I’M THE ONE WHO SUFFERED! HE CHEATED. WHY IS HE WINNING? I’ve been in bed rotting.”

What advice do you have for her, and how can she stop being so upset about Elliot’s success?

