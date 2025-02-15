His Fiancée’s Upset That He Invited His Sister To Their Romantic Valentine’s Day Dinner

InsideCreativeHouse - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Yesterday, this 25-year-old man and his 25-year-old fiancée were set to have a romantic night out to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

He proposed to her a year ago after close to five years of dating. Every single second he gets to spend with his fiancée is meaningful to him.

Now, he has a sister who’s a year younger than he is who also was in a five-year-long relationship. But last month, his sister got dumped, and she’s still heartbroken.

Well, she didn’t simply get broken up with – his sister’s boyfriend did something incredibly cruel to her as well, and it made him sick to his stomach.

“When she first told me, I felt really nauseous. I actually threw up multiple times over the next week just thinking about how much pain she was in. We’ve always been close; we grew up doing everything together, even started dating around the same time,” he explained.

“So watching her suffer like this, seeing her suddenly so lost, broke something inside me, too. As Valentine’s Day approached, I couldn’t get rid of the feeling that she was going to spend it drowning in heartbreak, alone in the same space where she had once felt so loved.”

“And the thought of sitting at a candlelit dinner with my fiancée, laughing and celebrating love while my sister sat at home, devastated? I couldn’t do it. I knew I wouldn’t be able to enjoy the night, not when someone I love so much was suffering like this.”

Over the last month, he’s spent hours on the phone with his sister, and it just made him feel so sad that he would be spending all of his time with his fiancée on Valentine’s Day while his sister would be alone and without him to even comfort her.

He decided to ask his fiancée if his sister could come with them for dinner last night, and she really was not happy about it.

InsideCreativeHouse – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She finally caved, though, and allowed his sister to tag along too and crash their romantic evening. When he invited his sister, she was so excited about it.

“We had a great time at dinner. For a few hours, my sister wasn’t just “the girl who got cheated on.” She was laughing,” he said.

“She was eating. She was a person again, not just heartbreak walking around in human form. And that meant everything to me.”

“But when my fiancée and I got back home today, she told me she didn’t feel special tonight. She said it felt like I gave all my attention to my sister. She also said she had agreed to this dinner, but deep down, she had hoped I’d still make her feel like she was the most important person in the room.”

He replied to his fiancée that he got where she was coming from, but he said she had to consider how sad his sister would have been if she was on her own without any plans.

He admitted to his fiancée that if his sister had been excluded, he wouldn’t have had a nice time.

He’s left wondering if it was wrong of him to ask his sister to come to Valentine’s Day dinner with them since his fiancée is so hurt about it.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.



Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski