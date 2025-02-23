A Toilet Helped Find This Lost House Of A King Who Died In The Battle Of Hastings

SuxxesPhoto - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

In the United Kingdom, a team of archaeologists found what is believed to be the lost home of Harold Godwinson, the last Anglo-Saxon King of England.

They conducted new surveys, assessed existing structures, reviewed maps and records, and even reexamined evidence from excavations in 2006 to investigate the house’s early history.

Harold Godwinson, also known as Harold II, ruled for only nine months in 1066. He played a major role in defending England from Viking attacks before he was killed in the Battle of Hastings.

Harold had defeated Hardrada at the Battle of Stamford Bridge in September 1066 and was subsequently challenged by William, Duke of Normandy, for the throne.

The duke was ultimately successful, and Harold met his demise during the Battle of Hastings on October 14, 1066. His death marked the end of Anglo-Saxon rule in England and the start of Norman dominance.

“The Norman Conquest saw a new ruling class supplant an English aristocracy that has left little in the way of physical remains, which makes the discovery at Bosham hugely significant,” said Oliver Creighton, a co-author of the study and an archaeologist at the University of Exeter.

“We have found an Anglo-Saxon show home.”

The residence was located in the coastal village of Bosham in West Sussex, which is depicted twice in the Bayeux Tapestry. The piece of embroidery portrays the Norman Conquest of England in 1066.

The Bayeux Tapestry shows King Harold riding to Bosham, where he enjoyed a feast in a fancy hall before departing on his fateful journey to France. It also illustrates his return, which culminated in William’s victory at the Battle of Hastings.

The exact location of Harold’s residence in Bosham has remained unclear, but it has been suggested in the past that his manor house—now a private home—stands at the site in West Sussex.

The research team ended up finding two previously unidentified medieval buildings. One of them was incorporated into the current house, and the other was located in the garden.

Excavations from 2006 uncovered a latrine within a large timber structure, indicating that the site had an elite status and even earlier origins.

Around the 10th century C.E., a pattern began to emerge: high-status houses were being built with toilets. The presence of the latrine suggests that the timber building must have belonged to an elite member of society and likely represents part of Harold’s residence depicted in the tapestry. The hall was part of a larger complex that included a surviving church.

“The realization that the 2006 excavations had found, in effect, an Anglo-Saxon en-suite confirmed to us that this house sits on the site of an elite residence predating the Norman Conquest,” said Duncan Wright, a co-author of the study and a medieval archaeologist at Newcastle University.

“Looking at this vital clue, alongside all our other evidence, it is beyond all reasonable doubt that we have here the location of Harold Godwinson’s private power center, the one famously depicted on the Bayeux Tapestry.”

The study was published in The Antiquaries Journal.

