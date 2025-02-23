She Went On A Movie Date With A Guy And Waited Until He Went To The Bathroom To Run Away From Him

bernardbodo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

For TikToker Alyssa’s (@alyssa.the.leo) first date with a guy, she was invited to the movies on her day off from work.

She wasn’t really a fan of going to the movies on a first date because there wasn’t much opportunity to chat and get to know each other, but her friend encouraged her to go.

So, Alyssa called him up and asked if they could meet at a movie theater that was located between them, which he agreed to.

He told her that he wanted to bring some food into the theater and was worried about his bag getting checked. Alyssa reassured him, pointing out that movie theaters don’t really check bags.

On her way to the movies, he called her and asked if he needed to buy her a ticket. She was a little put off by that because she assumed it was just common sense for the guy to pay. When she arrived, he was buying the snacks and tickets.

He was slightly upset because of how expensive the tickets were. They were not the price he expected them to be.

They finally got their food and headed to their theater. He was taking long strides, and Alyssa did not want to run to keep up, so she maintained her regular pace. He had to stop periodically to wait for her.

They settled into their seats and started watching the movie. She offered to share her chips and cheese. He took the container of cheese to dip his own chips in but did not give it back. A few minutes later, he realized that she needed the cheese back.

Suddenly, he pulled out a box of chicken wings but didn’t offer her any. It was becoming clear to her that this guy lacked basic manners. At one point, she could tell that he was about to put his arm around her, so she leaned away.

Finally, the movie came to an end. He took his time getting up, so Alyssa waited for him outside of the theater. Then, he said he needed to use the bathroom.

As soon as he disappeared behind the bathroom door, she immediately ran to her car. She also blocked his phone number and hasn’t spoken to him since.

