Everything You Need To Know About The Saluki, Which Has Been Around Since Before The Ancient Egyptian Pyramids Were Built

The saluki is one of the oldest dog breeds in the world, dating all the way back to 329 B.C.E. before the ancient Egyptian pyramids were built. They are believed to have originated in the Middle East, Egypt, and Asia.

Salukis are tall, skinny, medium-sized dogs with elegant, powerful bodies made for speed and endurance. They can run up to 43 miles per hour and typically have feathered tails and ears.

This regal breed was well-loved among royal figures, serving as the hunting hound of Egyptian pharaohs. After death, many salukis were mummified so they could enter the afterlife. Today, they are still fast, agile, and loyal to their families.

They were not introduced to the Western world until 1840 in England. The breed was established after World War I when many British officers returned from the Middle East with these dogs. In 1927, the breed was officially recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC).

Saluki Characteristics

Salukis are beautiful, reserved, and sensitive dogs that make great companions. They can suffer from separation anxiety if they are left alone for too long.

They are most comfortable in a peaceful home and would not be successful as a watchdog. They are ideal for households with adults only or with older children.

Salukis have long, narrow heads and silky coats that range in colors, including white, cream, tan, golden, and black. They look a little like Greyhounds but with longer fur.

Saluki Care

The saluki requires a high level of activity, about two hours of exercise per day. When outside, they need to be on a strong leash due to their natural speed and inclination to chase squirrels and other animals.

They should live in a home with a large fenced-in yard. Without proper exercise and stimulation, they can become destructive or turn into sneaky escape artists.

Pet parents should brush their saluki weekly and be mindful about keeping this dog’s ears and tail clean because of how long they are. Other than that, salukis are relatively clean and do not need to be bathed often.

Many salukis are difficult to train because of how smart and independent they are. It is best to socialize them with humans early in life to ensure that they are cooperative with people and other pets.

Common Health Problems

Salukis are generally healthy and can live up to 17 years of age. However, they are prone to certain conditions, such as heart disease, cancer, gastric dilation-volvulus, and progressive retinal atrophy.

You know what the first two are, but you probably haven’t heard of the latter two health problems. These dogs can develop gastric torsion by running and playing too soon after eating. The condition is life-threatening and requires immediate emergency veterinary help.

As for progressive retinal atrophy, it is an inherited disease that causes deterioration of the eyes, resulting in blindness. It is not painful, but it is disorienting for dogs.

When determining if the saluki is right for you, make sure to do extensive research. Salukis are difficult to find in the U.S. Some similar breeds are the greyhound, Spanish Galgo, and the whippet.

