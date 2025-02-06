He Tried To Make Her Split The Bill On Their Dinner Date By Ordering The Same Dish As Her, Then Said She Should Pay For Their Drinks Later

In honor of Valentine’s Day, here is a story of a bad first date experience. TikToker Emily (@emilyxruba) went out with a guy who made her split the bill on their dinner date.

She met this guy on a dating app, and they had really great conversation leading up to their date. He suggested that they go out to dinner, which she agreed to.

On the day of the date, he was 15 minutes late. This did not bother Emily too much because she knew he was a Ph.D. student doing cancer research and that something had happened in the lab.

When he arrived, he ordered the same dish as her, and she thought that was a little strange. She asked him about his research, not realizing that he would go on talking about it for 30 minutes straight. He also seemed very arrogant and acted like he was the smartest person in the world.

Finally, he started asking questions about her in return. However, she was unable to get through a single sentence without him interrupting her.

Halfway through dinner, he asked Emily if she wanted to go to a bar afterward. She thought going to a second location might be better and would salvage the date.

When the bill came, he immediately suggested that they split it before the server even left. She realized that he had ordered the same dish as her, so the bill could be split easily. The way he made the suggestion caught her off guard, so she hesitated for a second.

During that pause, he decided to jump in and pay for the meal, telling her that she could pay for drinks later. Then, they drove to the bar.

On the way there, he told her that the bar might not accept credit cards, but they had an ATM. She was flabbergasted that he would make her use an ATM, especially when she learned that he was carrying cash on him.

Luckily, the bar did take credit cards. So, they ordered drinks and continued to chat. At one point, he asked about her hobbies.

She mentioned that she had just started working out, which was doing wonders for her mental health. He interrupted her and complimented her on her looks, completely disregarding what she had said about mental health.

At the end of the night, they left the bar and walked to the car. As she was getting into the car, he leaned in for a kiss.

The kiss was not great, and she felt like she was kissing cardboard. He dropped her off at the restaurant but parked far away from her vehicle on purpose. Of course, she never saw that man again.

