How To Care For Clubmoss, A Delicate, Fern-Like Foliage That Thrives In Terrariums

If you’re searching for a lush, low-maintenance plant to add some texture and greenery to your space, look no further.

Clubmoss, or Selaginella kraussiana, features delicate fern-like foliage and thrives in terrariums, dish gardens, and shaded indoor spaces.

Sometimes called spikemoss or Krauss’s clubmoss, this plant forms dense, moss-like mats that bring a softer touch to any plant collection.

But even though it might resemble true moss, this variety is actually more closely related to ferns and needs consistently moist and humid conditions to flourish.

How To Care For Clubmoss

This groundcover plant hails from Africa and does best in warm environments around 70°F, although it can tolerate temperatures as low as 40°F.

It also loves high humidity, so a great way to keep this plant happy is by growing it in an enclosed space, such as a terrarium, glass cabinet, tabletop greenhouse, or cloche. Otherwise, using a humidifier nearby can help maintain the moisture clubmoss needs.

Next, this variety naturally glows in rich and moist clay or loamy soils with plenty of organic matter. But for potted plants, you can use a standard houseplant potting mix with a high peat moss or coconut coir content to aid moisture retention.

If your clubmoss is planted in a nutrient-rich potting mix, it won’t need fertilizer immediately, either. However, after a year or so, you can give it a boost by feeding it with a balanced liquid houseplant fertilizer twice during the warmer months. Just be sure to dilute the fertilizer to half-strength.

As for light, since this variety is low-growing in its natural habitat and thrives on the shady floors of forests, you should try to mimic its native environment.

Clubmoss enjoys low to medium indirect light and should be kept away from direct sun because too much can scorch its foliage.

Then, given how much this plant adores humidity, you’d be correct to assume that it also needs consistent watering.

Even so, it can actually tolerate short, dry spells. And when you give it a drink, avoid using cold water, which could shock your plant.

At its mature size, clubmoss can reach between two to four inches tall and 12 to 18 inches wide. When grown in proper conditions, this variety may grow quickly as well, so you might need to cut it back to maintain its shape or prevent too much spreading.

If you choose to trim, you can prune up to half of the plant, and any clippings can be saved to propagate new plants.

Last but not least, some common clubmoss issues may include browning tips, brown fronds, and wilting fronds. Browning tips usually mean the plant is too dry or isn’t getting enough water, so ensure the soil is moist and consider using a humidifier or a terrarium to boost humidity.

On the other hand, light brown to tan spots on the fronds could be sunburn. If you notice this discoloration, relocate your plant to a place with more shade.

Finally, if the fronds are wilting or turning yellow, root rot could be the culprit. You can check for soggy roots, reduce your watering frequency, and let the soil dry out.

