How To Discover Joy When You Absolutely Hate Your Job

Pam Didner is a speaker, author, and B2B marketer who goes by @pam_didner on TikTok, and she recently made a video on how you can discover joy when you absolutely hate your job with the white hot intensity of a thousand suns.

As Pam quipped, life is hardly fair, and not every single person is lucky enough to work a job that they love, as food has to be put on the table and bills have to be paid.

Pam has a friend who drives for Uber, but he absolutely hates it. He still does this on a part-time basis, as it’s a great way for him to make the extra money that he needs to tick off items on his bucket list.

His dream is to travel to a country where Spanish is the native language, so he began learning how to speak Spanish while driving for Uber.

He listened to lessons on how to speak Spanish as he drove around, so that was his way of making his job exciting and enjoyable.

“So he found a way to make it a little more fun for himself while doing something he doesn’t enjoy,” Pam explained in her video.

“Even if you are stuck with a bad boss or a very toxic work environment (and I have been there), you can still find small ways to brighten your day.”

“Maybe you can enjoy a piece of chocolate. Eat it slowly and enjoy that moment. Or a very quick break to look up at the sky – just look at how lucky you are – you can look at this beautiful sky. It’s actually a sunny day.”

Pam recommends taking some deep breaths and perhaps practicing a few yoga poses, as that might help you out, too.

Pam reminds you that joy doesn’t have to be enormous or eye-catching. It can be small and subtle, and joy is something you have to make a conscious effort to uncover in the moments you find yourself hating your life.

Pam says it is on you to discover those tiny minutes of joy, and when you do, don’t take them for granted.

