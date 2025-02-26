How To Discover Joy When You Absolutely Hate Your Job

  |  
Feb 26, 2025
Follow Us
A young woman in a pink sweatshirt with a laptop came to the cafe. Remote work outside the office
makedonski2015 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Pam Didner is a speaker, author, and B2B marketer who goes by @pam_didner on TikTok, and she recently made a video on how you can discover joy when you absolutely hate your job with the white hot intensity of a thousand suns.

As Pam quipped, life is hardly fair, and not every single person is lucky enough to work a job that they love, as food has to be put on the table and bills have to be paid.

Pam has a friend who drives for Uber, but he absolutely hates it. He still does this on a part-time basis, as it’s a great way for him to make the extra money that he needs to tick off items on his bucket list.

His dream is to travel to a country where Spanish is the native language, so he began learning how to speak Spanish while driving for Uber.

He listened to lessons on how to speak Spanish as he drove around, so that was his way of making his job exciting and enjoyable.

“So he found a way to make it a little more fun for himself while doing something he doesn’t enjoy,” Pam explained in her video.

“Even if you are stuck with a bad boss or a very toxic work environment (and I have been there), you can still find small ways to brighten your day.”

“Maybe you can enjoy a piece of chocolate. Eat it slowly and enjoy that moment. Or a very quick break to look up at the sky – just look at how lucky you are – you can look at this beautiful sky. It’s actually a sunny day.”

Pam recommends taking some deep breaths and perhaps practicing a few yoga poses, as that might help you out, too.

A young woman in a pink sweatshirt with a laptop came to the cafe. Remote work outside the office
makedonski2015 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Pam reminds you that joy doesn’t have to be enormous or eye-catching. It can be small and subtle, and joy is something you have to make a conscious effort to uncover in the moments you find yourself hating your life.

Pam says it is on you to discover those tiny minutes of joy, and when you do, don’t take them for granted.

@pam_didner

Do you hate your job? ? What if I told you there is a way to find joy in the midst of whatever you are facing. #joy #jomo #pamdidner #work #hatingwork #working #work #corporate

? original sound – pam_didner
By Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski

More About:

Read This Next

He Cried After His Stepdaughter Slipped Up And Called Him Her Dad

He Cried After His Stepdaughter Slipped Up And Called Him Her Dad

By Chip Chick

She Discovered Her Husband Cheated On Her With His Ex, And Now She’s Developing Feelings For Her Friend

She Discovered Her Husband Cheated On Her With His Ex, And Now She’s Developing Feelings For Her Friend

By Chip Chick

The Unhinged Wife Of His Own Wife’s Affair Partner Showed Up At His Office In Tears

The Unhinged Wife Of His Own Wife’s Affair Partner Showed Up At His Office In Tears

By Chip Chick

Her Husband Said He Wanted A Divorce, But Weeks Later, He Changed His Mind, And She’s Struggling With Trusting Him Again

Her Husband Said He Wanted A Divorce, But Weeks Later, He Changed His Mind, And She’s Struggling With Trusting Him Again

By Chip Chick

Rory Feek’s Daughter Turns On Him After Learning He’s Not Her Biological Father – Their Relationship Is ‘Broken’

Rory Feek’s Daughter Turns On Him After Learning He’s Not Her Biological Father – Their Relationship Is ‘Broken’

By TheMix.net

Ayesha Curry said she and Steph Curry put their marriage before their kids. Then the internet responded: ‘It’s their marriage’

Ayesha Curry said she and Steph Curry put their marriage before their kids. Then the internet responded: ‘It’s their marriage’

By TheGrio