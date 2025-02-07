She Started Limping And Then Was Given A Terminal Diagnosis

badahos - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

At the age of 29, Brooke Eby (@limpbroozkit) began experiencing a strange tightness in her calf that caused her to walk very slowly.

She didn’t think much of it, but then the calf tightness turned into a limp on her left side. Brooke’s sister was a doctor, so she had her try to walk on her heels.

Brooke’s right heel was fine; however, her left heel simply slammed down onto the ground. After that, she spent four years visiting every kind of doctor there was, trying to receive a diagnosis. About two years in, the idea of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) was brought up.

But since just one of her limbs was affected, it was not enough to give her an ALS diagnosis or even be certain that her condition was ALS.

After four years, her right foot started acting up. In 2022, she was able to receive an official diagnosis of ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

ALS is a terminal illness that causes nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord to deteriorate progressively. The lifetime risk of getting ALS is about one in 300.

According to the ALS Hope Foundation, ALS most commonly appears in individuals between 55 and 75 years of age, although a person of any age can be affected.

Most of the time, ALS is not directly inherited, but around 10 percent of cases are associated with a family history.

Brooke was told that she had two to five years to live. There was no cure for the disease, although she would be prescribed a couple of medications to help prolong her life.

The doctors said she would eventually lose the ability to move, talk, swallow, and breathe. At first, Brooke was depressed and lay in bed all day eating chocolate candies.

But after having a blast at a friend’s wedding, in which she was a bridesmaid, she decided to live her life to the fullest.

Now, Brooke is 35-years-old and has had ALS symptoms for about six years. She is sharing her story on TikTok, hoping to raise awareness about ALS and inspire others to make the most of a bad situation.

Despite the challenges she has gone through for the past few years, she has refused to give in and is showing us what it means to truly live.

Her journey is a reminder to find joy and strength in adversity. She is also living proof that your spirit can still come out on top even when the odds aren’t in your favor.

