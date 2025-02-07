She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Got Upset About Her Being Tall, But He Lied About His Height

Back in September, 20-year-old TikToker Keilani (@keilani.olivia) met a guy on a dating app. While they were texting, they had really good banter. He told her that he was six feet and one inch tall and enjoyed playing basketball.

Soon enough, he asked her out on a date. He picked a restaurant that bordered on fancy but could easily be casual as well.

Keilani liked to take every opportunity she could to dress up. For their date, she wore a pair of heeled boots that gave her an extra four to five inches of height.

When she arrived at the restaurant, he was already there at a table. As he stood up from the table to give her a hug, she felt herself towering over him and immediately knew that he had lied about his height.

She didn’t have an issue with dating guys who were shorter than her, but apparently, he was extremely bothered by it.

Once they sat down, he declared that she had never mentioned how tall she was. He seemed to be upset about her height and her outfit choice.

Keilani didn’t want to call him out about his own height, so they moved on to another topic of conversation.

He asked if he could order her food for her, but she said that she would prefer to order her own food since she was a picky eater. He responded by scoffing and rolling his eyes.

When the server came to take their orders, he proceeded to order for her anyway. He tried to get her a drink, even though she already told him that she didn’t drink much alcohol.

Keilani quickly chimed in, saying she would just have water instead. Again, he scoffed, this time in front of the server.

He also informed the server that he would be sharing the food that Keilani ordered. After the server left, the conversation was decent, but he made a rude comment at her expense every once in a while. When the food came, he devoured about 90 percent of it.

Finally, the date wrapped up. He paid the check, except she saw him write in $0 for the tip. In the parking lot, he invited Keilani to come over to his place. She declined, saying that she had to be up early in the morning, to which he scoffed.

Later, he sent her a text message asking if she had gotten home safely. Keilani was about to respond but then realized he had blocked her.

Somehow, she got the feeling that he wanted her to know he blocked her. She believes his rude behavior was due to her height. To this day, he still lurks around on her social media page.

