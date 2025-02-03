She Strangely Disappeared, Yet All Of Her Belongings Were Still In Her Home, Including The Pink Clothes She Bought For Her Unborn Baby

State of California Department of Justice - pictured above is Barbara

Barbara Ann Larkin of San Bernardino, California, was born on September 3, 1960, and she had a tumultuous childhood. Both of her parents passed away when she was very young, forcing Barbara to be raised by her stepmother.

She and her stepmother didn’t have a good relationship, either, so while she was still in high school, Barbara moved out on her own.

By 2001, she was 40-years-old, living in an apartment, and working as a supervisor of emergency room registration at Riverside Community Hospital in San Bernardino.

Barbara also had three pet cats and was five months pregnant with her ex-boyfriend’s baby. Her loved ones described her as a warm, well-liked person, and she was even the godmother of her young niece.

Yet, on March 3, 2001, she mysteriously disappeared. After last being seen in San Bernardino, Barbara failed to arrive for her shift at work and was reported missing by a friend.

Upon searching her apartment, it became clear that she had left all her belongings at home. This included her own clothing, as well as pink clothes she’d bought for her unborn baby, who she’d recently found out would be a girl. Moreover, investigators didn’t find any sign of a struggle at her residence.

According to her loved ones, Barbara always stuck to her routine and was known as a punctual and reliable employee.

So, it would’ve been out of character for her to just leave without informing anyone. Plus, they didn’t think Barbara would abandon her cats.

The police turned their focus to her ex-boyfriend, Derrick Latimer, who lived in the same complex as Barbara.

The pair had an on-and-off dating relationship, and when he found out that she was expecting, he reportedly wasn’t happy about the pregnancy.

That’s why, leading up to her disappearance, Barbara had actually gotten documents prepared that would release Derrick of any legal responsibility for their child.

The police interviewed Derrick and were unable to confirm his alibi. Nonetheless, he reportedly cooperated with the investigation, and when authorities searched his home and car, no evidence linking him to Barbara’s disappearance was uncovered. So, Derrick is not considered a suspect in her case.

Given the lack of evidence, the police are unsure of what happened to Barbara. Her case is classified as endangered missing, and foul play is suspected, but it has remained unsolved for over 23 years.

Barbara was five foot eight, weighed 130 pounds, and had blonde hair and blue eyes. It’s unknown what she was wearing at the time she went missing, and her dental records are available.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at (909) 384-5742.

