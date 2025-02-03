Her Mom Expects Her To Fork Over Nearly Her Entire Salary Since She Lives At Home And Flunked Out Of College

Although this 23-year-old girl was always a great student, she was forced to drop out of college after encountering some problems with her mental health and personal struggles.

Her mom, who was always a single mom, was the one who paid for her college education, and her grandpa pitched in, too.

She knows she messed things up by dropping out, and when she was 21, she managed to enroll in college once again.

She then landed a job paying $1,500 a month, which went towards her college tuition and costs for transportation, as she was still living at home.

In several months, she’s going to graduate, and she just received a new position that will earn her $3,500 a month.

She’s so excited to have enough money to start saving, and it will afford her the opportunity to pursue a master’s degree.

“For some background: My mom raised me and my brother alone after my dad abandoned us. We lived with my grandparents while she worked to support us,” she explained.

“Six years ago, she remarried a great guy, and they moved to another city four years ago. However, both of them have struggled financially, and over the years, a lot of expenses have piled up—rent (real estate here is crazy expensive), my brother’s education (he’s studying abroad), furniture, and general living costs.”

“Since I already felt like a burden after flunking college once, I tried to be as low-maintenance as possible—I rarely shopped for clothes, used hand-me-down phones, and never had much of a social life.”

But ever since she landed her new, higher-paying job, her mom thinks she’s entitled to that money, as she is living with her mom right now. Her mom wants her to hand over her salary to pay down her debts.

While her stepdad makes $6,000 a month, her mom and stepdad are in such a crazy amount of debt that it’s not possible for them to pay it down.

Her mom will allow her to hang on to $200 a month if she so chooses. She would like to pitch in and help her mom financially, as her mom and stepdad have done a ton for her, but she doesn’t think it’s fair for her mom to swipe her salary.

She countered by asking her mom if she could have $500 a month and let her mom have the rest, as there’s no way for her to be financially independent without that cash.

“That didn’t go well. She got extremely upset, started yelling, crying, and saying I’m the worst daughter ever, selfish, ungrateful, and that this is why she barely feels any love for me anymore,” she added.

“She brought up how she’s been feeding and housing me without charging rent, how I flunked college after she paid for it, and basically made me feel like a terrible person.”

“I already apologized just to calm her down, but now I’m wondering—am I actually being selfish? I don’t want to be a bad daughter, and if I’m in the wrong, I’ll apologize sincerely. I’m not a bad person, right? Or am I? IDK.”

