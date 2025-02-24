She Used To Be Envious Of Her Sister For Nearly Getting Kidnapped

bernardbodo - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 26-year-old woman used to be envious of her 23-year-old sister for nearly getting kidnapped. This didn’t happen once, though – it happened two different times back when they were children.

The first near kidnapping happened when her little sister was seven. A man approached her sister, asking for help finding his lost dog.

They were near a walking trail in the forest, located in a park directly across the street from their home. Her sister agreed to help this strange man, and she grabbed her sister just as she was about to exit the park.

“The guy got spooked off and ran away. We called the police at home with our mom, but nothing ever came from it,” she explained.

“The second time, I was 13 and wasn’t at the park with my siblings. After school, they decided to go to the same park. A different man called my sister to his car with the promise of showing her something.”

“She was headed to his car, got her arm grabbed, and a random dad also at the park stepped in and beat the guy up. My sister ran away, and his wife took her aside and waited for [the] police.”

So, there you have it. Both those incidents left her feeling deeply jealous of her little sister. She no longer feels like that, and she’s received therapy to get over it.

She is aware that it’s ridiculous of her to have felt jealous in the first place, but she was a silly kid at the time.

She couldn’t tell what exactly she was envious of. If you had questioned her about it back then, she would have responded it was due to the fact that everyone thought her sister was gorgeous.

bernardbodo – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Her loved ones called her sister the pretty girl, while she was the smart girl. Her teachers and classmates also referred to them both in those ways.

She had the brains, and her sister had the beauty. She desperately wished that those people would refer to her as gorgeous, too, like her sister.

“In my immature mind, people wanted to kidnap her because they found her to be attractive. But as an adult, I think what I really interpreted the situation to be was desire,” she added.

“I believe what I really wanted was to be wanted. I wasn’t really considering what would’ve happened had they succeeded because I was too swept up in my own [drama].”

To this day, she and her sister don’t have a great relationship, stemming from what happened in their childhood.

They’re both resentful and envious of the other for being compared so much. It’s become such an enormous and insurmountable problem for them, even in their adult years.

So many arguments and tiffs they encountered as kids were based on wanting to be just like the other person.

“That said, I’m glad nothing happened to her and that she’s okay. Just wanted to get that all off my chest,” she concluded.

