Her Boyfriend No Longer Wants Her To Wear Makeup, So She’s Not Sure She Can Keep Seeing Him

mary_markevich - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 36-year-old woman has a 43-year-old boyfriend, and their relationship is pretty new. Not too long ago, he said that he no longer wants her to wear makeup.

Apparently, he feels that their bond is deeper and more pure when she doesn’t have wigs or makeup on. But if she doesn’t have those things, she feels ugly and sad.

Her boyfriend feels that without all of that, he can see her for who she truly is, and he believes her genuine self has nothing to do with her looks.

“I’m not unattractive without makeup, but I love doing my makeup! I do it on days when I don’t plan on leaving the house because it’s fun,” she explained.

“When we started dating, I did my makeup exactly how I wanted to do it whenever I wanted to do it. This last month (it’s been about four) he’s really started expressing his opinion on me wearing too much makeup and being too flirty and wanting attention from men.”

“He insists that I’m not self-aware enough to realize that’s what I’m doing. I’m outgoing and talkative, [and] have been my whole life. There’s not a person in the world I couldn’t chat up and enjoy having a conversation with.”

Before she began dating her boyfriend, they knew one another, and she was the one who pursued him after realizing she had feelings for him.

But back to the whole makeup thing: her boyfriend feels all men don’t really desire women with makeup and thinks that a woman dressed in sweats, a tee, and with her hair thrown up in a messy kind of bun is the ideal look.

She likes her boyfriend a lot, but his views on her makeup are making her feel somehow embarrassed about her appearance.

She’s left feeling like she doesn’t feel good about their relationship anymore since their opinions on makeup are so vastly different.

“I am beginning to feel diminished and ashamed of myself though. Is there a way to express to him that I do what I do for myself and I am who I am [because] that’s who I am and that the real me isn’t my hair or makeup?” she wondered.

“I’m starting to feel like throwing in the towel [because] it’s making me feel terrible. How should I proceed if I want to salvage this? I had a great time and really felt connected until he started all of this.”

