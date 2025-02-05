She Was Found Murdered In Her Wedding Dress Right After She Said Her Vows And Her Husband Was Just Arrested

Burbank Police Department - pictured above Estrella smiles

Less than two days after 26-year-old Estrella Carrera tied the knot with her husband, Arnoldo Jimenez, she was found murdered in her silver wedding dress.

Estrella’s remains were discovered in the bathtub of her apartment in Burbank, Illinois, on May 13, 2012. She was stabbed at least 18 times, with her cause of death being multiple stab wounds.

At the time, Estrella was a mother of two with a 9-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old son. According to investigators, then-30-year-old Arnoldo allegedly stabbed his new wife inside his car, a Maserati. Afterward, he dragged her body inside their home and left it in the bathtub.

Following her murder, Estrella failed to pick up her two kids from a family member’s home, which caused her loved ones to become worried.

Her sister got in touch with the police, and after officers visited Estrella’s apartment to perform a welfare check, they discovered her body.

Estrella reportedly didn’t tell anyone that she and Arnoldo were getting married. He was subsequently charged with first-degree murder days later.

Additionally, a federal arrest warrant was issued against Arnoldo after he was charged with “unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.”

Now, over 12 years later, the FBI has announced the capture of “Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arnoldo Jimenez,” who was reportedly taken into custody on January 30 in Monterrey, Mexico.

A press release shared on January 31 detailed how multiple agencies, including FBI Chicago, FBI San Antonio, the FBI’s Legal Attaché in Mexico City, and the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, worked together to ascertain Arnoldo’s location and arrest him.

“The FBI is extremely appreciative of the Burbank Police Department, our law enforcement partners in Mexico, and the public for their tremendous investigative efforts and collaboration in the capture of Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Arnoldo Jimenez,” stated special agent Douglas S. DePodesta, in charge of the FBI’s Chicago Field Office.

Burbank Police Department Deputy Chief William Casey also commended the collective effort, saying, “The apprehension of Arnoldo Jimenez was the result of the tireless teamwork by the FBI and Burbank Police, and we would like to commend the professionalism and dedication of everyone involved.”

“The FBI and Burbank Police Department were committed to bringing justice for Estrella Carrera and her family.”

Arnoldo will be extradited to the United States, but until then, he’s currently being held in Mexico.

