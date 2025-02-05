His In-Laws Passed Away And He Wants To Adopt Their Kids, But His Wife Wants To Send Them To Foster Care Since They Agreed To Be Child-Free

This man and his wife are 27-years-old, and they got hitched six years ago. He can admit that he and his wife got married at a young age, but their relationship is excellent.

Now, he and his wife agreed to remain child-free, but then his sister-in-law and brother-in-law passed away back in August.

Since then, he and his wife have been caring for their children, who are three and six. He and his wife were super close with his in-laws, and there is nobody else left in his wife’s family except her little sister, who is still in college.

Considering that his wife’s sister can’t care for the kids, he wants to keep them, but he and his wife got into a blowout fight over this.

“She wants to put them in [foster] care, but I don’t. Financially we are very good. No debt. Own our home (inherited). I have a successful business. She has been very successful so far in her job, etc.,” he explained.

“She said she doesn’t want to be tied down to kids. I said it wouldn’t have been my first choice, but they are family. She said I knew you’d change your mind on kids. I was like, I didn’t change my mind; the circumstances changed.”

“I asked her if she didn’t see a duty to them; she said no. She said they’ll get a family, maybe with kids already in the home, and they will be better off. And I said if they don’t get a family or if they get a family, that isn’t great.”

His wife snapped that she’s not going to help take care of them and the decision is his. He questioned his wife if she was positive, which she confirmed.

He felt so upset and horrified that he responded to his wife that he was extremely disappointed in her, and she feels the same way about him, as he wants to go back on his decision to be child-free.

He and his wife have never gotten into a fight about anything in all the years they’ve been together, and they’re currently not speaking to one another.

“Selfishly, there’s a tiny part of me wondering if she would feel any responsibility to me if something happened to me,” he continued.

“I know that’s unfair. I also find it incredibly heartless. The eldest still cries many nights. You can see the sadness in him.”

“To say into [foster] care you go…au revoir. It’s mindblowing to me. Just for balance. I do love her, and she is a great woman.”

He’s left wondering if he’s in the wrong for wanting to keep his in-laws’ kids since they would otherwise land in foster care. What do you think?

