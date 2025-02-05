She’s Divorcing Her Husband For Walking Around Their House Without Clothes On And Making Her Teen Daughter Uncomfortable

kleberpicui - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

This woman got married to her husband two months ago after four years of dating, and they both have kids from previous relationships. She has a 14-year-old daughter, while her husband has two 10-year-old sons.

When her daughter was only two, her daughter’s biological father passed away. As for her stepsons, their mom passed when they were just five.

Ever since becoming a single dad, her husband got into the habit of walking around his house without clothes on after coming out of the shower, considering they didn’t have any girls in their home.

However, her husband and his sons are now living in the house that she owns, and her husband has still been walking around without clothes on with her teen daughter around.

What was strange to her is that her husband promised he wouldn’t do this before they tied the knot, but he started up again after her daughter came home from a summer break vacation.

Thinking back, she can notice a pattern of her husband leaving his clothing behind whenever her daughter is around.

When her daughter was little, they had to evacuate from a hurricane, and her bedroom door got stuck, so she cannot close her bedroom door to this day due to the anxiety she still has from evacuating.

A couple of days ago, her daughter said to her that her husband is making her uncomfortable, as she sees him without clothes on just walking around, scrolling through his phone.

“I told my husband about it, and he was like, “Okay,” but then he got annoyed with my daughter for bringing it up instead of just letting it go,” she said.

kleberpicui – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I explained that she thinks seeing her stepfather [like that] is really disrespectful to both of them, and she values his privacy. He suggested she just start closing her door (even though he knows about her trauma), and then he said to get her into therapy.”

“She’s already in therapy and is actually getting better at shutting the door when she changes. He got all mad, saying I was choosing her over him.”

She and her husband have been fighting about the clothing issue for the last three days, which has made her daughter say she can deal with the lack of clothes since she is getting upset about them arguing nonstop.

Earlier this morning, her husband went to shower, and she insisted he had to bring a bathrobe, which he agreed to. She then had her daughter go downstairs in their house without her husband knowing.

She figured this would prove once and for all if her husband has bad intentions with her daughter or not, and sadly, her gut feeling was correct.

“He came out of the bathroom and stood in front of her door, just scrolling through his phone. When he walked into her room and saw me, I told him I was really upset that he was doing this “habit” on purpose,” she added.

“I even threatened to call the cops and told him he and his kids could pack up. He got angry and claimed I wouldn’t let him be himself. I said he could be himself in his own space. I immediately knew what had to be done, whether it was nice or not.”

“I asked him how long he’s been doing this and what else he’s done to her. I wanted to know why he feels so comfortable acting this way and why he won’t just wear a robe. This is just not normal. He insisted he hasn’t done anything to her and claimed she’s just getting in the way of him loving me. I could tell he was lying. I told him he can answer those questions when the cops ask him.”

Her husband has no idea, but she already called the police on him, she’s packed her bags, and she and her daughter are leaving to stay with her parents.

She’s absolutely filing for divorce, and from now on, she’s not going to try to get married again so her daughter won’t be traumatized even further.

“I really love my daughter, but honestly, I don’t think I deserve her. I should’ve seen it sooner, but I didn’t. A lot of you were right—he was just a predator trying to get to my daughter through me,” she concluded.

What do you think?

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a screenshot of the update post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the update post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski