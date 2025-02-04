She’s Not Paying For Her Nephew’s College Tuition After He Failed To Live Up To Her Three Requirements

Iona - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A couple of years back, this 29-year-old woman married a man who has quite a bit of money. Her own family is hardly rich, but her in-laws are, and her husband is a successful business owner on top of that.

Now, she has a 38-year-old sister who is a single mom to 18-year-old Jake. Her sister is struggling financially, and although Jake wants to attend college and pursue a career as a doctor, her sister doesn’t have the cash to cover his college tuition.

She very generously offered to help send Jake to college, but she did ask for a couple of things in return for investing in Jake’s education.

Her first request was that Jake had to get a part-time job working 20 hours a week. Her second request was Jake had to volunteer in his community 80 hours annually.

She spends her free time helping in a food pantry, so giving back is extremely important to her, and her food pantry is always looking for more volunteer power.

Her final request? Jake’s grade average had to be a minimum of 75. She thought all three requirements were reasonable, and she had a conversation with her sister, Jake, and her husband as well.

“I wanted to set expectations so that everyone was clear about the deal. My husband was automatically on board,” she explained.

“We are child-free, so [we] don’t have anybody else we would pay for college for, and my nephew would need the help. However, as the application deadlines are approaching, it’s become clear that Jake isn’t meeting these qualifications.”

“His GPA is under the cutoff at 72, he’s only been working 10 hours a week, and he hasn’t completed any community service hours at all. I’ve tried to talk to him about it multiple times, and he keeps promising to do better but hasn’t made any real changes.”

She reached out to her sister, stating that she can’t fund Jake’s education if he’s not going to step it up and adhere to the conditions of their agreement, and Jake’s about to graduate from high school.

Her sister got mad at her and feels she should help Jake no matter what. Her sister accused her of giving up on Jake when he desperately needs her support.

Her sister then threw it in her face that she’s dangling a “financial carrot” above Jake, which is nothing more than manipulation in her sister’s opinion.

She gets why her sister is livid with her, but she doesn’t think the expectations that were set for Jake are outlandish.

“I don’t want Jake to just coast through life without putting in any effort. He’s old enough to understand responsibility, and these conditions seem fair to me,” she continued.

“My husband agrees with me, but my sister says I’m a cold-hearted aunt and that the threat of student loan debt will make Jake’s grades worse.”

“I feel like I gave him a fair opportunity. My sister has been texting me every couple of hours, trying to guilt me into paying.”

Do you think she’s wrong for not wanting to pay for Jake to go to college after he failed to live up to her expectations?

You can read the original post below.

