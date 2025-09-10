She Went On A Date With A Girl Who Brought Her Newborn Baby Along

Look! - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

One time, TikToker Delaney (@delaneythestallion) met a girl at the club and thought she was really pretty, so she asked her out on a date. The girl said yes, and they made plans to meet up at a sushi restaurant in Arlington, Texas.

On the day of the date, Delaney got to the restaurant first and waited for her to arrive. Her date texted her, saying that she was parking and asked Delaney to get her a high chair.

Delaney was confused, but her date explained that she was bringing her baby along. Delaney expected to see a nine-month-old baby or something, but her date showed up with a 14-week-old newborn asleep in a baby carrier.

Of course, Delaney was shocked, but she asked the waiter for a highchair anyway.

However, there was one small problem: the baby couldn’t sit up on his own yet. The waiter mentioned that he had four kids and suggested that they put the high chair upside down and place the baby carrier in the space between the four legs.

This method seemed to work well at first. The baby continued sleeping peacefully while the women enjoyed their sushi. But 30 minutes into the date, disaster struck. The baby carrier fell out of the high chair.

Delaney’s date completely lost it. She stood up and threw the high chair across the restaurant in a fit of rage. Other diners kept staring in their direction as she demanded to speak to the waiter, who told her to turn the high chair upside down.

Then, in the chaos, she handed Delaney the crying baby and asked her to hold him.

All of a sudden, Delaney found herself giving the baby a bottle and rocking him back and forth to try to comfort him. The waiter finally came out, and her date proceeded to berate him for his high chair tip.

Needless to say, this wasn’t exactly the romantic evening Delaney had pictured. Instead, she ended up taking care of a stranger’s baby on the first date.

After that, she vowed never to ask out a girl at the club again.