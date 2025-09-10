Her Nanny Tried To Manipulate Her Into Rehoming Her Puppy Since She’s Allergic To Dogs

omica - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual puppy

If you take a job knowing the environment might trigger your allergies, can you really expect your employer to rearrange their entire life around your comfort? That’s the part that isn’t sitting right here.

She didn’t spring a surprise on her nanny; the only thing that changed is the nanny assumed she’d get to call the shots. And when that didn’t happen, she walked, then circled back when she realized her bluff didn’t land.

This woman’s nanny is allergic to dogs, and that’s something she learned back when she was interviewing the woman for the job. She had a dog named Koby when her nanny stopped by to meet her, and her nanny clearly had some allergic symptoms.

However, her nanny reassured her that everything would be fine, as she could simply take her allergy meds before coming over to their house. Problem solved.

Sadly, Koby passed away a month ago due to old age. Last week, she got a new puppy, and she texted her nanny to give her a heads up, that way she could remember to take her meds.

“She thought I was joking at first and became upset we got the dog because the house had finally gotten free of dander and was breathable again for her,” she explained.

“I did bring up that she had previously said dogs were okay because she could take her medication, but she said she only said that because she was at the time desperate for a job and because our dog was old and not doing well and she thought he would die soon, but she didn’t expect we would just go and replace him so quickly.”

“She also said she didn’t want to take the medication anymore because of side effects and the cost, so she said she wouldn’t be coming back.”

She was forced to take a couple of days off from work to deal with her nanny quitting on her like that, but thankfully, she was able to figure out a solution for her daughter’s childcare.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

But then her nanny texted her over the weekend, wondering if she had sorted out the situation with the puppy, and it was obvious her nanny thought she would rehome her pup!

She informed her nanny that she had quit on her, so they had made alternate plans. Her nanny insisted she did not quit the job; she was just trying to make her understand how hard it was on her to be around another dog while showing her importance.

“It still seems like she quit to us, though, and we’re not exactly liking the idea of taking her back since she tried to manipulate us,” she continued.

“Another thing to add, which I think is important, is that she was not expected at all to take care of the puppy (or our previous dog) in any way.”

She’s left wondering if she was somehow in the wrong to get the puppy, then believed her bluffing nanny’s insistence that she was quitting.

If the nanny was truly struggling with side effects or cost, she could’ve had an honest conversation. But instead, she framed it like a walkout, then acted surprised when she wasn’t invited back.

I think it’s wise to trust what people show you the first time. She didn’t ask the nanny to take care of the dog; just to take her usual meds. If that’s suddenly too much, it’s not her job to rework her whole home just to make someone else more comfortable. Especially someone who tried to twist the truth when they didn’t get their way.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.