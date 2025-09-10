Her Coworker’s Been Acting Like It’s Her Job To Spend Her Own Money Buying Gourmet Coffee For Their Entire Office

BGStock72 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The hard part about doing a friendly gesture is that sometimes, people will come to expect these one-off situations as routine instead of a random act of kindness.

That’s precisely what happened after this woman brought gourmet coffee to her office, because now, her coworker won’t stop hounding her for more.

For some background, she absolutely loves coffee and drinks it at her job every single day. Her office also supplies the staff with ground coffee that works, but is nothing special.

So, on three occasions over the past six months, she’s decided to bring better ground coffee to work, brew an entire pot, and share it with her colleagues.

“I also brought in a couple of creamers to use instead of the supplied half and half,” she recalled.

Well, ever since she did that, one of her coworkers has come to expect gourmet coffee on a regular basis. In fact, whenever she brews a pot of Joe, that coworker always approaches her and asks whether she’s making her own coffee or the company’s coffee. Then, when she replies that it’s their office’s grounds, her coworker “scoffs” yet drinks some anyway.

According to her, this happens at least once a week. And she doesn’t understand why her coworker keeps asking, especially because the last time she brought gourmet coffee to work was two months ago.

“Several times, I’ve tried to nicely tell her that those were one-off times, and my coworker seems to understand, but then, she will still ask me the next time she sees me,” she detailed.

And the other day, the whole process repeated itself all over again. Instead of just scoffing at the company coffee, though, her coworker also added a rude remark at the end.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Oh, you must not have gotten your raise since you don’t bring in coffee anymore,” her coworker stated.

She was understandably furious and wanted to ask why her coworker was projecting being broke onto her. In her eyes, it’s clear that her coworker hasn’t gotten a raise, either, if she’s still being depended upon for coffee.

But in reality, she kept that to herself and posed a simpler question. She asked her coworker why she’d personally supply coffee for their whole team if their office already provided it free of charge.

This caused her coworker to start “stammering” and bring up how they could all start pitching into a coffee fund. However, she couldn’t be less interested in that.

“If I had known I’d be hounded about it until the rest of my days, I never would have brought any in,” she vented.

Have you ever had someone ruin your kind gesture? Is her coworker acting entitled? What should she do if her coworker keeps harping on the gourmet coffee?

You can read the original post below.