These Are The Zodiac Signs Of The Richest Self-Made Women In America, So Perhaps Wealth Is Written In The Stars

undrey - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Could wealth be written in the stars? A new study conducted by the tech company Cloudwards analyzed the birth dates of notable figures from Forbes’ “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” list and uncovered interesting connections between astrology and financial success.

The research relied on Forbes’ list as a reference and gathered publicly available birthday information to determine each individual’s zodiac sign.

The results showed that Libras, born between September 23 and October 22, led the pack, making up 16.44% of the richest self-made women in America.

A total of 12 prominent women were Libras, including Kim Kardashian, whose net worth totals $1.7 billion, and Serena Williams, who has a net worth of $340 million.

This zodiac sign is said to be naturally diplomatic, charming, and blessed with good negotiation abilities, all skills that are invaluable in the business world.

Now, second place was actually a tie, as both Leo and Virgo each accounted for 10.96% of America’s richest self-made women.

With birthdays spanning from July 23 to August 22, Leos are revered for their confidence, creativity, and flair for the spotlight. They have a magnetic presence that draws in those around them and a strong drive to succeed.

Judy Faulker, with a hefty net worth of $7.6 billion, and Madonna, worth $850 million, both belong to this group. Maddona’s long influence on the entertainment industry and Judy’s pioneering role in healthcare technology perfectly embody the ambition and energy of this fiery sign.

As for Virgo, this sign is known for being practical, analytical, and having a strong work ethic. They thrive at fine-tuning details and optimizing systems for success.

undrey – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Like Leo, eight different Virgos made it on Forbes’ list, including Sheryl Sandberg, worth $2.1 billion, and Beyoncé, worth $760 million.

In third place was Aquarius, with seven of America’s richest self-made women bearing this zodiac sign. Born between January 20 and February 18, Aquarians are beloved for their visionary minds, humanitarian values, and innovative approach to problems.

They are independent, forward-thinkers, so it makes sense why various Aquarians end up at the forefront of groundbreaking business ventures. Oprah Winfrey is one such self-made Aquarian: the media mogul is worth a whopping $3 billion.

Next, Aries came in fourth place, making up 8.22% of the richest self-made women in America. Then, Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Taurus all tied at 6.85% each. Finally, Taurus and Gemini trailed at the bottom of the list, ranking at 5.48% and 4.11%, respectively.

Given that air signs, including Libra, Aquarius, and Gemini, account for 30.14% of the list, the study noted a potential connection between their qualities, like intellect, adaptability, strong communication skills, and business success.

However, specific fields, like the entertainment industry, seem to have a concentration of certain zodiac signs, with major stars like Taylor Swift, a Sagittarius with a net worth of $1.3 billion, and Rihanna, a Pisces worth $1.4 billion, achieving remarkable wealth and success.

And for all the Geminis out there, don’t worry. Your sign might’ve been the least represented, making up just 4.11% of Forbes’ “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” list, but this category is still home to business bosses like Marissa Mayer, worth $970 million, and Tory Burch, whose net worth is $940 million.

You can check out Cloudwards here.

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek