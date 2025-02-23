He’s Ready To Divorce His Wife Over A Comment She Made About The Martha Stewart Documentary

Krakenimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 32-year-old man and his 30-year-old wife recently sat down to watch the Martha Stewart documentary on Netflix, called Martha.

Spoiler alert: there’s a part of the documentary where Martha talks about going to Italy and seeing a church that her husband had no interest in going to, so she went alone.

“Inside, she admired the church’s design and felt an emotional connection to it,” he explained. “She noticed a man who shared her appreciation, and since he didn’t know she was married, they both became emotional and ended up kissing.”

“I expressed my disbelief to my wife, saying I couldn’t believe Martha cheated on her husband. To my surprise, my wife quickly defended her, insisting that it wasn’t cheating—that it was just a kiss.”

“I argued that it was cheating because she was married and intentionally kissed another man. My wife countered that it was a “heat of the moment” situation and that a kiss like that shouldn’t be considered cheating or grounds for ending a marriage.”

His wife hit back that being married is a ton of effort, and a relationship isn’t worth tossing in the garbage over a simple kiss.

He does not agree because if you’re faithfully married, he doesn’t think you should ever put your lips on another person.

They got into a very heated fight over the kiss, and it made him upset when he noticed his wife could not view that as infidelity.

“I left the room feeling deeply bothered, and now I’m seriously considering divorce,” he continued.

Krakenimages.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

He’s left wondering if you’ve ever thought about divorcing your spouse over something they said or if you have lived through an experience like this.

Have you? Or do you agree the argument is worth leaving his wife over?

You can read the original post below.



Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski