A Mom Started Screaming At Her For Selling A Prom Dress Her Daughter Wanted, Then She Egged The House And Car Of The Girl Who Bought The Dress

A woman named Kasia, who goes by @bridalinfluencerkasia on TikTok, has a store in Chicago selling bridal gowns and dresses for special occasions.

On President’s Day, Kasia made a video talking about how that’s one of the biggest shopping days for her store since kids are out of school and come in with their moms to search for their prom dresses.

Overall, Kasia doesn’t have difficult customers, but a few of them are pretty tough. That day, a mom called up Kasia and yelled at her for selling a prom dress to another girl when her daughter wanted it.

But here’s the scoop: Kasia saw this mom’s daughter back in December, and this girl fell in love with a stunning dress that Kasia had in stock in a variety of sizes.

Kasia gets clients from all around America – her customers aren’t only from her state, so she serves many, many high schools.

When Kasia gets high schoolers as customers, she asks for their school names because she doesn’t ever sell the same dress to more than one girl per school, as she believes that’s the fair thing to do. Also, it makes shopping with her a more exclusive experience.

Back in December, even though that girl fell in love with that specific dress, she did not end up buying it. Kasia figured it wasn’t a problem, as prom was still months away.

The girl never came back to Kasia’s store to purchase the dress. On President’s Day, Kasia had a different girl come into her store, and she bought that exact dress the girl from December adored.

“I had five of this dress back in December – I’m down to two, and now that she bought the one, I only have one left,” Kasia clarified in her video.

“So this mom calls me of the girl that did not originally buy the dress back in December, and she says, ‘I wanted to know if you still have the dress in stock.'”

Kasia replied that she had one dress left in a size two, but the mom was looking for a size ten since that’s what fit her daughter.

Kasia explained that she sold the size ten dress, and the mom wanted to know who she sold it to, but Kasia declined to tell her. Kasia said she could not disclose to the mom who bought the dress.

Now, some schools Kasia knows have Facebook pages where girls are supposed to post photos of their dresses so no two girls end up with the same one, while other schools simply don’t care because they don’t view that as a concern of theirs.

The girl who bought the size ten dress goes to a school where they do ask you to post prom dress photos on Facebook in advance, so the girl did that. The dress was approved, so the girl bought it.

“Well, the girl that is upset that she didn’t get the dress is a cheerleader for the high school, while the other girl is just somebody who isn’t,” Kasia added.

“And so now we get the mean girl thing happening. But it’s not the daughter, it’s not the high school goer being nasty, it’s the mother.”

This mom went to another store and bought the same dress, then called the girl who got it from Kasia and harassed her in an attempt to get her not to wear the dress.

Then the mom began yelling at Kasia that she had to get the dress back that she had sold, but Kasia had no interest in doing that. Kasia says the girl’s dad even called her and threatened to get involved!

It’s gotten so out of control Kasia said she might just call the police since this mom is off the deep end. Oh, and she also found out that this mom went to more lengths to bully the girl who bought the dress.

“I’ve heard that they’ve already managed to egg her car, egg her house. Over a dress. You guys, get real, it’s not that serious,” Kasia continued.

What do you think about the prom dress drama and the mean mom?

