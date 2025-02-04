This 16th-Century Map Reveals A Clue About The Lost Colony Of Roanoke And The Fate Of The Settlers

One of the greatest mysteries in American history is the Lost Colony of Roanoke, a small settlement of more than 100 English colonists that was founded on Roanoke Island in 1587, off the coast of what is now North Carolina.

However, the colonists vanished soon after its founding. The circumstances surrounding their disappearance were unclear.

Now, researchers have uncovered hidden details in a 16th-century map that sheds some light on the fate of the settlers.

The map was created by John White, a governor of the colony. It was known as “La Virginea Pars” and documented the region.

After examining the map, researchers noticed a paper patch that looked as if someone had covered up a small section to fix an error.

The patch corresponded with modern-day Bertie County, less than 100 miles inland from Roanoke Island. It concealed a red and blue symbol that appeared to represent a fort. The marking suggested that the site was of a previously unknown English settlement.

A team of researchers from the First Colony Foundation conducted investigations of the site but did not come across any evidence of a settlement or a fort.

But they did stumble upon a number of English artifacts, such as pottery. Similar findings have been made in the area before.

The new discoveries support the idea that some of the colonists relocated to this location after leaving Roanoke Island.

The site may not have housed all the colonists and instead served as a place of refuge for just a handful of them. Still, there are many unanswered questions about what happened to this group of early settlers.

In 1587, around 115 English settlers led by John White established a colony on Roanoke Island. The settlers included men, women, and children. It was England’s second attempt to form a permanent settlement in the New World.

Soon after their arrival, they began running out of supplies. So, White had to return to England to gather more provisions. He did not make it back to Roanoke Island until 1590 due to various delays like the Anglo-Spanish War.

When he returned, he found the settlement to be abandoned. There was no trace of the settlers, and no structures or supplies remained.

The only sign left behind was the word “CROATOAN” carved into a post. In addition, the letters “CRO” were etched into a tree. It did not seem that any kind of struggle or battle had taken place.

White took the inscriptions to mean that the colonists had relocated to Croatoan Island, now known as Hatteras Island. Unfortunately, poor weather conditions and other challenges prevented White from thoroughly searching the area.

Some historians think that the settlers may have integrated with nearby Native American tribes, such as the Croatan people. Archaeological evidence from Native American sites aligns with this theory, but experts lack conclusive proof.

The colonists could have also tried to create a new settlement inland, according to the hidden symbol on White’s map and the discovery of English artifacts. Further archaeological excavations are needed to confirm the hypothesis.

