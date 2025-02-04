Try Making Her Spicy Vodka Rigatoni To Bring Some Heat To Your Valentine’s Day Dinner

TikTok - @malloryhudsonxo - pictured above is the spicy vodka rigatoni

Love should never be bland; there are so many ways to spice it up, like, for instance, with a Valentine’s Day dinner featuring spicy vodka rigatoni.

TikToker Mallory Hudson (@malloryhudsonxo) is sharing the recipe for this main course so you can have a fabulous romantic dinner right at home.

The dish offers a bit of heat, which is just what every relationship needs. It’s also rich and indulgent—other qualities of a good relationship.

The vodka sauce is silky, smooth, and glossy, clinging perfectly to each bite of rigatoni. The sauce also balances out the acidity of the tomatoes, the spice of the Calabrian chili peppers, and the heaviness of the cream.

It definitely lives up to the hype. So, grab your apron and get to the kitchen right away!

Start by boiling a half pound of pipette pasta in a pot. While the noodles are cooking, dice half of an onion. Then, begin making the sauce by adding the diced onion, three cloves of minced garlic, and two tablespoons of Calabrian chili peppers in a large pan. When the noodles are done cooking, make sure to save a quarter cup of pasta water before draining it.

Next, add four to six ounces of tomato paste, a half cup of vodka, a cup of heavy cream, a half teaspoon of sugar, a quarter cup of pasta water, a tablespoon of butter, a tablespoon of Parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper. Incorporate the noodles into the sauce.

For the garlic bread, slice one baguette and place the halves on a baking tray lined with tin foil. In a small bowl, mix together three tablespoons of softened butter, a half tablespoon of olive oil, red pepper flakes, oregano, two cloves of garlic, salt, pepper, and Parmesan cheese.

Spread the butter on the bread and broil it in the oven on high for about three minutes.

Serve up a delicious plate of spicy, buttery, and creamy tomato pasta, and top it off with a generous dusting of Parmesan to set the mood and impress your date! If they’re not already in love, they will be soon!

@malloryhudsonxo Carbone at home anyone????| the perfect dinner for a Valentine’s date night at home?? Spicy vodka rigatoni recipe Cook pipette pasta noodles (only use 1/2lb) Save 1/4 cup pasta water Sauté 1/2 an diced onion 3 cloves minced garlic 2tbsp Calabrian chili peppers Add in 4-6 oz tomato paste 1/2 cup v*dka 1 cup heavy cream 1/2 tsp sugar 1/4 cup pasta water 1 tbsp butter 1 tbsp Parmesan cheese Salt & pepper to taste Pasta noodles Garlic bread recipe 1 baguette sliced 3 tbsp softened butter (unsalted) 1/2tbsp olive oil Red pepper flakes Oregano 2 cloves garlic Salt & pepper Parmesan cheese Put in oven on HI Broil for about 3 minutes #valentinesday #valentinesdayideas #valentinesdatenight #valentinesdinner #valentinesdinnerathome #valentinesathome ? SABOR A MI (Versión Piano) – Alexis González

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content.