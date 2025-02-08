This Minute-Long Video Game Is Diagnosing Children With Autism

Not all games are for fun; some can be used as diagnostic tools for certain conditions. A new one-minute video game is able to accurately identify children with autism from those who have ADHD or are neurotypical.

The game uses motion-tracking technology to detect differences in motor imitation skills. It was developed by researchers at Kennedy Krieger Institute and Nottingham Trent University. It is called the Computerized Assessment of Motor Imitation (CAMI).

In a new study, a total of 183 children between the ages of seven and 13 were asked to copy the dance movements of a video avatar for one minute. During that brief period, their performance was measured using CAMI.

The video game tool correctly distinguishes children with autism from neurotypical children at a success rate of 80 percent.

CAMI also identified kids with autism from ADHD with 70 percent accuracy, which is excellent because ADHD and autism can occur simultaneously, so even experts can have a hard time identifying the diagnoses.

“Diagnosing autism can be challenging, especially when children have overlapping traits with other conditions like ADHD. If the condition is misdiagnosed, it can impact support and resources for the child,” said Dr. Stewart Mostofsky, a co-author of the study and a pediatric neurologist.

CAMI challenges conventional approaches to diagnosing autism. Traditional methods take a lot of time and money for clinicians and families.

According to the United States National Library of Medicine, it takes an estimated $1,500 to $3,000 annually for families to help their kids receive an autism diagnosis.

“Autism is traditionally seen as a social-communication disorder, but we now know sensory-motor difficulties, like motor imitation, play a role in shaping social and communication skills,” said Dr. Bahar Tunçgenç, the senior author of the study and a social development expert at Nottingham Trent University.

“CAMI identifies autism by tapping into these challenges, which are distinct from ADHD. What makes CAMI exciting is its simplicity. Video games are fun for kids, fast for clinicians, and provide clear results.”

If CAMI receives further improvements, it could be adapted for younger children and those with more severe developmental challenges.

Children would respond better to a diagnostic test in the form of a video game, and it would provide fast results that can be interpreted with ease.

Overall, CAMI could transform autism diagnoses all over the world and help simplify diagnostic tools for other conditions. Hopefully, CAMI will one day be the norm in healthcare.

“By identifying autism as precisely as possible, we can connect children to interventions that improve their quality of life and long-term outcomes. We want to see CAMI used widely in clinics to support diagnosis and treatment provisions as an alternative that is quick, low-cost, and requires minimal setup,” said Dr. Mostofsky.

