He Dumped The Girl He Was Dating Since Her Only Hobby Is Lying In Bed Watching TV

StockPhotoPro - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For the last five months, this guy happened to be dating a girl, and their relationship itself was nice. This girl began spending a ton of time at his place, but that didn’t bother him, especially since her home life is complex.

But as she began to spend more time in his space, he realized she has absolutely no hobbies. As soon as she got off work, she would come over to his apartment, get in bed, and just lie there watching TV with her laptop.

She would occasionally want to chat with him about various topics or read something on her Kindle, but other than that, she really would only lie around glued to a screen.

She could waste literally hours watching TV, which really did bother him in the end since he’s a social butterfly.

His idea of a good time is grabbing drinks with his friends when he gets off work. He also is outdoorsy and enjoys running or biking.

It’s important to him to keep his brain busy and engaged. Whenever he would hang out with his friends, he would invite this girl to come along, but she would almost always turn him down.

“But that’s the other thing, she doesn’t really have friends either. I’ve only ever heard her talk about one girl since we’ve met who she talks to every day, and that’s it,” he added.

“I brought it up to her and she doesn’t see a problem with it at all. She doesn’t get why I want to force her to go out with me when she doesn’t force me to watch things with her.”

Oh, and this girl has a strange schedule she sticks to where in a given week, she will exclusively watch movies. Then, the following week, she switches to just watching TV shows.

He grew irritated with her, as he wanted to simply spend time with her doing something, anything, but watching TV and movies.

They actually got into a blowout fight over this, and she admitted that she would rather go out and do things with him alone than with his friends, but the issue with her argument is that she never would tell him what she enjoys doing.

She also wouldn’t make suggestions about what they should do together.

And it’s not like he could watch and learn about what she loves to do since all she did was lie around binge-watching things.

“I just ended up breaking it off with her because I didn’t expect my simple request to turn into that. Did I overreact?” he wondered.

