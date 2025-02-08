His Wife’s Upset About His New Single Mom Friend And Feels Their Relationship Is Crossing Lines

A decade ago, this man met his wife, and eight years ago, they tied the knot. They have one son together, who is now seven.

Unfortunately, his wife sustained a fracture to her pelvis a couple of months back, and she had to have surgery to fix it.

His wife spent the next several months recovering from her surgery, and she was bedridden throughout that period of time.

She slipped into a deep depression due to her medical hardships, and they both knew she would be able to overcome it when her situation improved. Meanwhile, he did his best to be her rock.

Prior to his wife’s pelvic fracture, they would go to the park every night with their son. Since his wife wasn’t able to move around amid recovery, he kept up their nightly park routine.

One week into going to the park by himself, he ran into a woman whose daughter was about his son’s age. The first few days he encountered the woman, he hardly spoke to her.

But then, she officially introduced herself, and she mentioned she had just moved to their area. During the following month at the park, he and this woman became more friendly, and their kids became fast friends, too.

“Now, I did keep my wife in the loop on everything, and my wife had no issues with it. She was even happy I was talking with someone who wasn’t “sad and mopey” like her,” he explained.

“I obviously disagreed with my wife because I loved my wife, and I didn’t think she was mopey at all. She was just going through some stuff.”

“Over the next few months, I did get to know the woman at the park more. She had divorced her husband last year, and she knew I was happily married. So we were really comfortable with our dynamic and kind of became friends. She wanted to introduce herself to my wife, but she held off on it because of what my wife was going through.”

A month ago, his single mom friend from the park managed to find him on social media. He accepted the friend request she sent him and informed his wife.

His wife was unbothered by that, but then, as soon as his wife saw photos of what this woman looks like, she lost it.

His wife accused him of having bad intentions with his new friend and crossing lines with her. He didn’t think he was being inappropriate befriending a single mom at the park, but since this woman is attractive, his wife certainly thought differently.

“I told my wife there was nothing inappropriate about it, and why had she changed her mind all of a sudden, just because she saw the profile pic?” he wondered.

“I guess to make matters worse, a couple of days later, my friend did come over to our house to introduce herself because I had told her my wife was much better now.”

“My friend baked lemon cookies, which was my favorite dessert, and I thought it was a really sweet gesture to introduce herself to my wife, but the whole thing was a bit awkward.”

He’s failing to see how he acted in an inappropriate way, and he’s happy his son is now friendly with his new friend’s daughter.

What do you think – can you see why his wife is so upset?

