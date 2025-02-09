A Man Tried To Break In When She Was Alone, And Her Husband Rushed Home To Save Her With His Buddy

A woman who goes by the name of @wagner.grace on TikTok was home alone folding laundry one day in her master bedroom when a man tried to break in.

Her daughter was right beside her, watching a show, when her phone went off, alerting her that there was activity in her driveway and at her front door.

She has a home surveillance system, but she figured it was her husband, since it was close to the time when he comes home for lunch.

Now, if someone knocks on her front door, she never answers it. She did look at her doorbell camera, and she was shocked to see it was not her husband outside.

“It’s some random dude I have never seen in my life, he is shirtless, wearing shorts, face cut up, arms cut up – mind you, it is 20, 30 degrees here,” she explained in her video.

She instantly knew something was wrong, so she scooped up her daughter and ran downstairs to the basement, where her in-laws live.

She told her mother-in-law what was going on and locked all of them down in the basement. Then, her neighbor phoned her up, saying she should not open her front door, as that strange man had tried to get into her neighbor’s home and broken their doorknob.

Her neighbor had already called the cops, and they were on their way over. She then checked her video doorbell footage again and noticed the man had run off.

The man was trying to come into her house through her windows, which were locked. She quickly called her husband and asked him to come home.

Her husband is in the military, and he rushed home in seven minutes along with his friends to swoop in to save her.

Luckily, the cops had already caught the man before her husband arrived, and apparently, the man was having a schizophrenic episode and thought someone was trying to get him.

“I’m very grateful to have a husband who’s super protective and will do anything to keep us safe,” she said. “I’m grateful for the friends that he has – they came to help us with no questions asked.”

“And to answer the most common question, yes, the buddy that my husband brought is single, and it was all definitely scary in the moment…”

