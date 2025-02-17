Women Are More Likely To Die From A Broken Heart Than Men Are, And This Life-Threatening Condition Is On The Rise

stasknop - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

While “broken heart syndrome” is relatively rare, this sometimes life-threatening heart condition is on the rise, especially among women over the age of 50.

Also known as takotsubo cardiomyopathy, it’s typically triggered by intense physical or emotional stress. It causes the heart’s main pumping chamber to enlarge and struggle to pump effectively, resulting in chest pain and shortness of breath.

These symptoms are often mistaken for a heart attack, and dying from the condition is rare but possible.

Most people will recover within days or weeks if they survive the first phase of the disease, but the long-term impact is still being explored.

Even after the heart regains its strength, studies suggest that those who have experienced “broken heart syndrome” may be more vulnerable to future heart problems.

Moreover, new research published in October 2021 suggests that middle-aged older women are at higher risk and more likely to die from the condition.

The study analyzed 135,463 cases of broken heart syndrome in the United States from 2006 to 2017. This revealed a steady rise in cases each year for both men and women, with women accounting for a shocking 88.3% of the diagnoses.

While the researchers expected to see an increase as doctors have become more aware of the condition, one discovery particularly stood out.

Women between the ages of 50 and 74 were diagnosed at rates six to 12 times higher than men or younger women.

stasknop – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“These skyrocketing rates are both intriguing and concerning,” stated Dr. Susan Cheng, the study’s senior author.

According to Dr. Cheng, a general increase in overall stress as women get older, as well as the completion of menopause, may be contributing factors.

“As we advance in age and take on more life and work responsibilities, we experience higher stress levels. And with increasing digitization around every aspect of our lives, environmental stressors have also intensified,” she detailed.

Still, further research is needed to understand why middle-aged to older women are significantly more affected by broken heart syndrome, as well as why the risk declines for women over the age of 75.

“We believe this is due to a combination of factors at play, and hearts become more vulnerable with increasing age, up to a point. After that point, the excess surge in stress hormones is either not as high or not as effective at impacting the heart,” Dr. Cheng noted.

In the meantime, prevention methods for broken heart syndrome are similar to those for heart disease. Regular exercise and a well-balanced diet help keep the heart strong, and building and maintaining healthy relationships is another key heart health factor.

Studies suggest that strong social connections contribute to happiness and longevity, while chronic stress from toxic relationships may have an adverse impact on the heart.

“Although we don’t have definitive evidence from clinical studies or trials as of yet showing that the opposite is true, that brain health is connected to heart health over the long term, it’s safe to assume this is likely the case,” Dr. Cheng explained.

Finally, engaging in stress-reducing activities like hobbies and practicing mindfulness can help keep stress from overwhelming your body. Leading a healthier lifestyle and managing your stress will only boost your mental health, which plays an indirect role in preventing disease.

To read the study’s complete findings, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, visit the link here.

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek