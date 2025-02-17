He Made A Party Animal Single Mom Mad After They Went On A Blind Date And He Rejected Her Since They Don’t Want The Same Things

Alex Tihonov - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

This 43-year-old man is a resident of Canada, and three years ago, his wife left him. She began cheating with one of her married guy friends, filed for divorce, and dumped their kids on him in order to move to America to be with her lover.

He has full custody of their children, a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. He struggled after having no choice but to be a single dad, but they’re all in a good groove now, and his kids are thriving.

He does have his kids in therapy, and as for him, he hasn’t moved on from his wife. He hasn’t tried to date, though he did start participating in a running club, which has helped his mental health.

Not too long ago, his best friend’s wife reached out to say she believes she found the perfect woman for him. His best friend’s wife said this girl is gorgeous, adorable, a social butterfly, and a single mom.

His best friend’s wife then set him up on this blind date on a Friday evening, and she offered to help out with his kids so he could go.

“Here is the thing: she showed up. She is 37, and she was very pretty. She has 3 kids with two dads. The dads are in the picture and get along great. Her kids (the two oldest) are around [the same age as] mine,” he explained.

“Then she started saying how fun she is! She goes clubbing with another single mom all the time. I was surprised because, at our age, clubbing is weird, but I thought maybe [it was] because I’m a boring person.”

She giggled as she bragged to him about how she did some lines with her friend once while out at a club, then launched into how her sister is her very best friend, gives her amazing advice, but doesn’t want kids because of her very risqué lifestyle.

He paid for their dinner, and this girl asked him if he would like to come home with her since she didn’t have her kids that night.

Alex Tihonov – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

He made up a lie and said he was unable to since he had to get home and back to his own children. After he returned home, he frankly told his best friend’s wife they didn’t have a connection.

His best friend’s wife tried to get him to change his mind, saying he hasn’t dated in so long while also calling him a judgemental jerk.

His best friend’s wife feels he passed judgment on this girl solely based on her friends and her sister, and he just said he would think about giving her another shot.

After considering things, he texted the girl he took out on a date and thanked her, but admitted they want “different things in life.”

He wished her luck and then blocked her number so she could not reply to him.

“Apparently, she called my friend’s wife and got mad for setting her up with [a jerk] and got angry because she didn’t expect a rejection,” he continued.

“My friend and his wife are mad and said I should have at least given a chance, and I embarrassed myself by being a backward person. My friend’s wife even said I can see why your wife left your boring [self]!”

He’s left wondering if he was rude to turn this girl down after realizing they lead very opposite lives.

What do you think?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski