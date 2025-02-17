She Went On A Terrifying Date With A Guy Who Slipped Something Into Her Drink And Tried To Kidnap Her

Anna Kosolapova - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

With online dating, you swipe, match, and hope for the best. Unfortunately, that isn’t always enough to get you a decent date. What might start as a casual meetup can quickly turn into a horror movie in real life.

TikToker Brooke (@brookestok) is sharing a terrifying dating story that a friend of a friend of a friend experienced.

So, this woman, who we’ll call Jane, had been chatting with a guy named Adam on a dating app for a couple of weeks before making plans to meet at a bar of his choice in London.

On the day of the date, she felt a little uneasy, so she decided to ask her best friend to come with her. Her best friend went into the bar first.

Five minutes later, Jane entered the bar and saw that Adam was not there yet. She waited for about 10 minutes before he arrived.

Right away, she noticed that Adam’s pictures on the dating app had been significantly enhanced. He looked completely different from his pictures.

They started talking, and everything seemed to be going normally. They tossed around the idea of going to another bar, so Jane excused herself to the bathroom to freshen up.

While Jane was in the bathroom, her friend saw Adam slip something into Jane’s drink. So, she ran to the bathroom to let Jane know.

Jane agreed that something seemed off about Adam. They decided to leave the bar, and as they were heading out, they noticed a large van occupied by five men in front of the bar.

The men were staring at the girls in a strange way, almost as if they recognized Jane. Suddenly, Adam came running out of the bar toward the girls. Jane and her friend ran in the direction of the main road.

Adam started shouting at them in a different language they couldn’t quite pinpoint, but the men in the van appeared to be Eastern European.

Jane believes the men were trying to kidnap her, and from the looks of it, she is probably right! Thankfully, she brought her best friend along to save her from disaster.

This story serves as a chilling reminder to bring a buddy, keep an eye on your drink, and have an escape plan in case your date is a criminal in disguise.

