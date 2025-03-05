5 Ways To Build A Deeper Connection In A Relationship

kiuikson - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

If Your Connection Is Lacking, You And Your Partner Might Feel Lonely Or Resentful

Oostendorp/peopleimages.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. If you don’t have a solid connection with your partner, how can you expect to have a relationship with them? A lack of closeness means you and your partner are less likely to be successful.

Being able to develop that deeper connection goes beyond the butterflies and the romance – it means you feel like your partner is your friend; someone you can lean on and look to for support.

Here Are 5 Ways To Build A Deeper Connection With Your Partner

Daniel – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

It doesn’t matter if you and your partner have been together for a few months or a couple of years, as there’s no time like the present to start working on strengthening your bond.

When your connection is lacking, one or both of you will begin to feel lonely, unappreciated, and even resentful, so here are 5 ways to build a deeper connection with your partner.

1: Surprise Your Partner Often

deagreez – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Don’t get me wrong – having a routine in the relationship is a source of stability and security. However, it can lead to feelings of boredom. To improve the connection in your relationship, add some spontaneity into the mix.

This can look like: taking a class together, trying a new activity, or organizing a surprise date night. The goal here is to do new and exciting activities with your partner. Excitement opens the door for you to feel closer to one another by doing new things and learning together.

2: Let Your Partner Know You Appreciate Them

kiuikson – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

It’s not too difficult to fall into a routine in a relationship, especially once you start living together. In the beginning, it’s easy to show appreciation, but after time passes, we unconsciously assume our partner knows we appreciate things they say and do for us. Your partner is not a mind reader – never assume they know anything unless you tell them. Be vocal with your love and appreciation. Show them you value them.

This can look like: complimenting your partner when they get a new haircut, saying “thank you” when your partner does a house chore you hate doing, praising specific actions your partner does so they know what you appreciate, or telling your partner what you love about them (their smile, how they play with their hair when spacing off, their laugh, etc.).

Compliments, praises, and acts of kindness go a long way in helping your partner feel loved and valued in the relationship. This, in turn, builds a better bond.

3: Be Supportive Of Your Partner

Alex S/peopleimages.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Everyone wants to feel like their partner supports their ambitions, goals, and dreams. They also want to know their partner is going to support them when times get rough as well. Of course, you should not be expected to support every decision your partner makes, but you should be able to talk about what you can and can’t be supportive of so there aren’t any unpleasant surprises down the road.

This can look like: openly showing your support when your partner wants to take that new job if it’s a smart move, giving your honest opinion about hard subjects, or being there when your partner needs advice or just a friendly ear to vent.

Be a source of stability for your partner. When your partner feels supported, your connection will increase naturally.

4: Don’t Forget To Be Your Own Person

Monkey Business – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

While spending more quality time with your partner is sure to help improve the connection in your relationship, so does spending time with yourself. You were an individual with hobbies, dreams, and goals before you met your partner. You do not have to give all of that up for a healthy relationship. Instead, take some time to do things for yourself. Taking care of yourself will make you a better partner.

This can look like: taking a mini-vacation, meeting up weekly with your friends, scheduling time for activities you like to do alone, or treating yourself to your favorite guilty pleasures now and then without your partner.

Spending time with your partner is essential for establishing that bond, but taking time for yourself will recharge your battery and make you a better partner. You will appreciate having a partner who gives you space to be your own person – and this will make you want to be around them more since they are so understanding of your needs.

5: Touch Your Partner More

WavebreakmediaMicro – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Couples need to have some level of physical touch to develop a deeper connection. It’s about touch in general: hugs, kisses, hand-holding, and cuddles.

Couples who have a higher level of physical affection in the relationship are generally happier. This can look like: holding hands when walking together in public or even making time for a 30-second uninterrupted embrace each day.

There are plenty of creative ways to add more touch to the relationship to fit you and your partner’s levels of comfort. Talk about ways you would like to add more touch to the relationship!