7 Signs Your Partner Has No Respect For You

If You Don’t Have Respect, What Do You Have In A Relationship?

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Everyone knows that communication, trust, and commitment are what help relationships thrive. But the foundation that lies beneath all these crucial facets is respect.

Someone who is considerate of you and holds you in high esteem will work to resolve issues with you as a team, maintain your trust, and show they’re invested in making your relationship as fair as possible. Yet, what happens when such basic elements of respect are missing?

Here Are 7 Red Flags That Show Your Partner Has Zero Respect For You

If your partner consistently writes off your feelings, disregards your boundaries, or generally makes you feel unimportant, it suggests they don’t truly value you. Here are seven red flags that your partner isn’t treating you with respect.

1. They’re Often Dishonest

All lies, big and small, have the ability to degrade relationships, and they’re a major sign of disrespect. From dishonesty about little things, like forgetting to take out the garbage on trash day, to major betrayals, such as cheating, it indicates your partner doesn’t believe you deserve to know the truth (and they don’t actually value your trust).

As soon as lying becomes a pattern, you will rightfully begin to question your partner’s words and intentions in all sorts of scenarios. That’s not fair, and if honesty isn’t a priority for them, you might want to reevaluate your relationship.

2. They Air Out Your Dirty Laundry In Public

While growing up, your parents might’ve been told that “you never know what goes on behind closed doors.” This is arguably a good thing because a partner who respects you will deal with problems in private instead of turning them into a public spectacle.

Have you ever been out to dinner or in front of your friends or family when your partner started criticizing you, belittling you, or sharing your personal issues in front of everyone? Not only is this behavior embarrassing, but it also shows blatant disregard for your feelings.

Respectful partners are supposed to handle disagreements in private, not use them as entertainment or even leverage during social outings.

3. They Ignore You Or Blow Off Commitments

Does your partner consistently ignore your texts and calls or even blow off commitments altogether without a second thought? Sure, being unavailable once in a while is understandable, but only responding when it suits them or frequently canceling plans without explanation isn’t acceptable.

Respect means valuing your presence and making the effort to communicate if things are going to fall through. Your partner may not view your relationship as a priority if they’re always treating your time as unimportant.

4. They Compare You To Exes

No one should ever have to be compared to their partner’s ex. Whether it’s about your appearance, personality, or habits, it shows your partner doesn’t fully appreciate you for who you are and might even be idealizing a past relationship at your expense.

Over time, these comparisons will both damage your self-esteem and create a lot of emotional distance in your relationship. Remember that you are your own person, and a respectful partner won’t make you compete against someone from their past.

5. They Don’t Celebrate Your “Wins”

From larger life milestones to smaller, every day “wins,” a supportive partner will celebrate your successes with you. So, it’s a clear indicator of disrespect if they dismiss your achievements, refuse to acknowledge your hard work, or even act indifferent or jealous.

When you decide to be with someone, you become a team, meaning anything good that happens is shared. In other words, your victories should be their victories, too. Partners are supposed to uplift each other and help you feel confident, not like your success doesn’t matter.

6. They Constantly Interrupt You

Your voice deserves to be heard, but if your partner constantly talks over you or fails to hear you out, they’re sending the message that what they have to say matters more than your perspective.

This is a serious issue for a few main reasons. First of all, interruptions will stifle any productive communication and conflict resolution. Moreover, it will leave you feeling unheard and insignificant in your own relationship.

7. They’re Not Concerned About Your Feelings

Finally, after you get upset about the habits listed above or anything else in general, does it seem like your partner actually cares about your feelings? If not, you may want to consider walking away.

You are being disrespected if they dismiss your emotions, minimize your reactions, or repeatedly hurt you without showing any remorse. Your partner may say that they love you, but actions speak louder than words.

Someone who values you will put in the effort to understand where you’re coming from, offer support, and consciously try to avoid causing you any pain.

