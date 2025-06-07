7 Signs Your Partner Isn’t Interested In Marrying You

teksomolika - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Many People Hope To Get Married One Day

omelnickiy – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. While marriage isn’t for everyone, many of us hope to walk down the aisle one day and tie the knot with our significant other. But sadly, not all of our partners will wind up popping the question or saying “yes” to your own proposal.

They could have a fear of abandonment or be afraid of commitment. Otherwise, they might just be unable to picture a future with you by their side.

Here Are 7 Signs Your Partner Isn’t Interested In Marrying You

Forewer – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If you feel like you’re in it for the long haul, there’s nothing worse than wasting years loving someone and putting in effort, only to realize they aren’t willing to take that next step.

So, to save yourself the heartache, here are seven signs your partner isn’t interested in marrying you.

1. Talks About The Future Are Off Limits

teksomolika – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Relationships tend to follow a natural road of progression. After going on a few first dates, maybe you met your partner’s friends and landed an invitation to a group gathering. Then, a few months later, perhaps you went on your first getaway together. Or, following a year of dating, you two broached the topic of moving in together.

At some point, though, your partner may have begun resisting any further discussions about the future. So, when you bring up the idea of marriage, they either shut down and stonewall you or just get angry.

This could be due to one of two reasons: they’re genuinely not sure whether they want to tie the knot, or they know they don’t want to and feel guilty about it.

2. They Still Act Uncertain

dimadasha – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If you’ve been with your partner for years now, and they still act unsure about the state of your relationship, it’s a telling red flag.

Maybe they are hot and cold, staying close and affectionate for a while before they strangely pull away and become distant. Or, they could be hesitant to put a label on your relationship altogether.

Regardless, this screams non-committal. Whether it’s some trauma from their past or just skepticism about you as a potential spouse, your partner shouldn’t still be wrestling with uncertainty after spending so much time together.

3. They Don’t Try To Resolve Conflicts

sorin – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The whole point of resolving conflicts in a relationship is to work through issues as a team to prevent similar problems in the future and better understand each other. But if there’s no “future” to look forward to, then conflict resolution can seem like a moot point.

Does your partner refuse to take accountability for their actions, openly communicate about their feelings, or change habits that upset you?

If so, it’s a glaring sign that they don’t view your relationship (and the effort that goes into making it better) as worthwhile.

4. They Exclude You From Big Decisions

IVASHstudio – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Relationships are all about two partners taking each other into consideration. Yet, your partner might make big decisions entirely alone and only tell you about their choices afterward.

From how they manage finances to whether they want to quit their job or even move away, it’s a red flag if you’re not involved in the decision process. This sends a message that your perspective isn’t valued since you won’t be around in the future.

5. You’re Kept Away From Their Loved Ones

Rabizo Anatolii – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When someone truly loves you, they will want to integrate you into every aspect of their life. This includes getting to know their friends and family members.

But while you might’ve been introduced to them, perhaps you’re still kept an arm’s length away from your partner’s social circle.

A partner who hopes to marry you one day will usually want you to form a nice bond with their loved ones. So, if you’ve been conveniently kept separate, it could just mean they don’t see you lasting.

6. Their Actions Don’t Match Their Words

nataliakabliuk – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

No one appreciates being strung along, but if your partner “talks the talk” and doesn’t “walk the walk,” then that’s probably what’s happening.

Maybe they claim to see a future with you and even keep saying that they intend to propose. However, it’s been a while, and they haven’t actually pulled the trigger.

At some point, you have to decide where to draw the line. Remember that timing is never “perfect” for anything in life, so if your partner seems to be waiting for some non-existent ideal window, it’s never going to come.

7. They Say They Don’t Ever Want To Get Married

Nina/peopleimages.com – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Finally, this last one probably seems obvious, and it should. But too often, people show us their true colors, and we still don’t believe them.

Instead, we think that we might be able to “change their mind” or make them feel a different way. Don’t fall victim to the trap.

If your partner has flat-out told you that they either don’t believe in marriage or just have no desire to ever tie the knot, listen. The longer you refuse to accept this, the more time you’ll waste and the more heartbroken you’ll end up in the long run.

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek