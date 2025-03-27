She Took Back The Gift Basket She Gave Her Pregnant Friend When She Found Out Who Her Baby Daddy Is

NDABCREATIVITY - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 22-year-old girl has a friend her same age, and not too long ago, her friend announced that she’s pregnant.

Instead of this being a happy time in her friend’s life, it’s turned into a stressful one, as her friend has doubted her ability to make this kind of leap, responsibility-wise.

Additionally, her friend was worried about whether her baby daddy would be willing to show up for her and their child.

She’s been close to her friend since they were back in high school, and to show her support, she made her friend a gift basket.

Her friend is pretty fresh into her pregnancy, so she added to the gift basket treats for her, a nice card, and merchandise from her favorite TV show. She then put a few baby items in as well.

When she dropped by her friend’s house and presented the gift basket to her, her friend was thrilled and said thank you for being so supportive during her rough patch.

She responded that she was pleased to help her friend whenever she needed. That all changed, though, when one of their mutual friends spotted her pregnant friend holding hands with her ex!

Then, her friend and her ex posted a private story online stating they couldn’t wait to meet their gorgeous baby.

“If this were another ex of mine, I wouldn’t have minded, but the ex she got pregnant by was incredibly abusive,” she explained.

“He gave me a black eye and slashed my car tires; he also stalked me by messaging my Dad, telling him to ask if I’d get back with him.”

“My ‘friend’ knew all of this; she saw the effect it had on my mental health and how it caused me to fear getting into a relationship. Yet she went behind my back and got herself knocked up by an abusive deadbeat.”

Knowing her friend was basically dead to her after getting copies of the photos of her ex and friend together, she did something about it.

It made her so upset to know that she spent her hard-earned money on a gift basket for her backstabbing friend.

She went to her friend’s house, and her friend’s sister allowed her to come inside. She ducked into her friend’s room, snatched back the gift basket, and left behind a letter.

In that letter, she honestly expressed to her friend that she was hurt by her betrayal.

“It was so embarrassing ’cause I had to run through the backdoor to avoid being seen, and this whole thing feels immature,” she said.

She has since blocked her friend, but she’s doubting how she handled things. She thinks perhaps it would have been better for her to cut her friend out of her life without letting her know why.

What do you think?

